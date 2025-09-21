What's happening at Florida Southern College in Lakeland? Heavy police activity reported

UPDATE: Heavy police activity was reported at Florida Southern College in Lakeland on Saturday, following unconfirmed reports of a shooting and a possible active shooter on campus. However, these reports have since been disputed. Police at Florida Southern College in Lakeland.(Unsplash)

According to Daily Ridge, a Florida-based news outlet known for its Facebook updates, the reports of an active shooter were false.

“There was NO active shooter at Florida Southern College. A call was placed, but it was not found to be valid,” the page stated.

A person claiming to be a student also reported that the situation is now under control and an all-clear notification has been issued, allowing normal activities to resume.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed a heavy police presence on campus during the incident. Authorities have not yet released an official statement.

ORIGINAL STORY: Witnesses have reported a possible shooting and active shooter situation at Florida Southern College in Lakeland. Some accounts suggest the campus is under lockdown and that dormitories are being cleared by authorities. These reports remain unconfirmed, and officials have not yet released an official statement.

One person wrote on Facebook, “Praying for Florida Southern College here in Lakeland. Active Shooter on campus and on lockdown.”

Another added, “Active shooter at Florida southern over by lake Hollingsworth. So far hearing “rumors” of 6 people shot, two passed(one being the possible shooter) schools on complete lock down and they are clearing the dorms now.”

A third person wrote, “Whelp, go ahead and mark Lakeland on the map. Sources confirm active shooter at Florida Southern College. Campus is on complete lockdown. Wonder how many more incidents will be occurring with open carry being legal in 5 days.”

Another wrote, “If you’re a parent of a Florida Southern student and they live on campus, I would check in on them right now if I were you.”