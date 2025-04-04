Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Florida stationary firm sues Trump over China tariffs claiming 'severe' harm to business

Bloomberg |
Apr 04, 2025 06:36 AM IST

Simplified is seeking a court order declaring the tariffs unconstitutional and finding that they were violating of the federal Administrative Procedure Act.

President Donald Trump was sued in Florida by a small retail stationery business which claims it will suffer “severe” harm from his “unconstitutional” tariffs on China.

The suit also names the Department of Homeland Security as a defendant. (File/Reuters)
The suit also names the Department of Homeland Security as a defendant. (File/Reuters)

In what may be the first US lawsuit challenging the president’s rollout of the highest tariffs in over a century, Pensacola-based Simplified said having to pay extra to import products from China will inflict “competitive injury in the form of higher costs, competitive disadvantage and lost profits.”

Simplified touts itself as a woman-owned business that sells premium calendar planners and other organizational tools. It alleges in a federal court complaint filed Thursday that the president improperly bypassed Congress by imposing tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977.

“He would be empowered to declare a national emergency based on some long-running national problem, then impose tariffs purportedly in the name of that emergency — thus sidestepping the detailed constraints Congress has placed on the tariff authority it has granted,” according to the complaint.

Simplified is seeking a court order declaring the tariffs unconstitutional and finding that they were adopted in violation of the federal Administrative Procedure Act.

The suit, filed by New Civil Liberties Alliance, a legal advocacy group, also names the Department of Homeland Security as a defendant. Department representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Emily Ley Paper Inc. v. Trump, 25-cv-00464, US District Court, Northern District of Florida (Pensacola).

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Florida stationary firm sues Trump over China tariffs claiming 'severe' harm to business
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On