Forever 21 files for bankruptcy again, closes all U.S. stores amid financial struggles

Forever 21 has filed for bankruptcy for the second time. A decade ago, it was at the forefront of fast fashion. Once a leader in youth fashion retail, is closing all of its U.S. stores. This marks the end of an era for the popular retailer. Forever 21 is closing all U.S. stores after filing for bankruptcy again, citing competition, rising costs, and changing consumer trends. (REUTERS/Mark Makela/File Photo)

Forever 21 shuts down all stores in the US

The operator of the Forever 21 unit in the US on Sunday blamed the competition from foreign rival brands, increasing costs, economic challenges and the ever-changing consumer trends for the closure of the stores across the country. The stores and the official website for the store will remain open for the time being as the company begins it’s winding down operations and search for a last-minute bidder for its assets, as reported by NBC news.

In the Forever 21 bankruptcy filing, Forever 21 reported assets valued between $100 million and $500 million, while liabilities ranged from $1 billion to $10 billion.

Founded in 1984 by Korean immigrants in California, Forever 21 quickly rose to prominence, becoming a popular destination for affordable, trendy fashion. By 2005, the brand had reached $1 billion in annual sales and continued to grow, with sales peaking at over $4 billion a decade later. The founders, Jin Sook and Do Won "Don" Chang, saw their net worth soar to $5.9 billion.

However, as online fast-fashion retailers like Shein gained traction, Forever 21 struggled to keep up. Its reliance on mall traffic became a significant challenge as more shoppers turned to e-commerce.

Forever 21’s first closing due to bankruptcy

The retail shopping centre filed for bankruptcy for the first time in 2019 in hopes that the brand will rise with efficient operations. However, with the onset of the pandemic due to COVID-19, the hardships of Forever 21 continued to rise even after Authentic Brands bought it out.

The CEO of Authentic called the purchase “probably the biggest mistake” in an interview last year. Experts revealed that the demographic audience of teh brand just shifted its focus from Forever 21.

A marketing professor and director of the Retail Learning Labs at Wake Forest University, Roger Beahm, told the Los Angeles Times, “Forever 21 was the brand that the former generation used. Today’s shoppers want their own brand, they want their own identity."