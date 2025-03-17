Elon Musk's ex Grimes says she ‘begged’ him to keep their kids off the internet

Grimes has “begged” Elon Musk to keep their children off the internet. But to no avail. In a recent X post, the Canadian singer admitted to having “tried begging” her ex to stop bringing their kids into the limelight after their 4-year-old's famous White House appearance. Grimes says she has 'begged' Elon Musk to keep their kids away from the spotlight(Invision)

Grimes says she's ‘tried begging’ Elon Musk to keep their children away from spotlight

“I have tried begging the public and my kids dad to keep them offline, and I've tried legal recourse,” Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, wrote. She went on to say that she has seen young people being “destroyed by the internet.”

The 37-year-old, who shares three kids, X Æ A-XII, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 1, with Musk, expressed her concerns about her children's public appearances.

“The state of my children's lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day,” Grimes said, adding, “It's insane to me that theres no way to deal with this.”

The Tesla CEO recently made headlines for bringing his and Grimes' eldest son to a White House press conference with President Donald Trump.

“I would hope there was some law that would allow a parent to veto small children from living public lives but I don't even trust the law to help me now if I tried to invoke it tbh,” Genisis singer continued.

This is not the first time that Grimes has voiced her concerns about her children's media presence. In February, she condemned Musk for bringing little X to the White House.

At the time, the singer claimed she was not aware of her son's public appearance until an X user pointed it out to her. “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me,” she wrote.