Fort Collins fire: Blaze near Fort Fun amusement park visible from I-25; visuals emerge

A wildfire burning in Fort Collins, Colorado, triggered evacuation orders at Fort Fun amusement park on Thursday evening as emergency crews rushed to contain the blaze. Thick smoke from the fire was visible from Interstate 25 and near the Fort Fun amusement park area. A fast-moving fire in Fort Collins prompted evacuation orders Thursday evening at Fort Fun amusement park. (Representational) (Unspalsh)

Emergency dispatchers responded to visible flames and heavy smoke Initial reports showed visible flames and heavy smoke, prompting officials to set safety perimeters around the impacted neighborhoods.

Emergency crews responded to reports of smoke in the 1200 block of East Mulberry Avenue. Poudre Fire Authority said multiple callers contacted 911 after spotting smoke in the area. First responders quickly established operations as the fire spread through brush and vegetation.

A post from Poudre Fire at 6:08 pm read, “There is heavy smoke in the area as the fire is in heavy vegetation. Crews are actively working to control the fire with the help of multiple agencies.”

Fort Collins Police have warned about emergency activity in the 1500 block of East Mulberry Road and advised drivers to expect delays. Authorities urged people to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles access.

The actual magnitude and severity of the fire have not yet been determined, but emergency services are still actively engaged in suppression efforts.

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