Fort Stewart shooting: First info on suspect out amid active shooter in Savannah; videos show soldiers' response

Fort Stewart shooting: Soon after, authorities issued a lockdown alert in Georgia's Fort Stewart on Wednesday, Fox News confirmed multiple people were hurt in a potential mass shooting incident. Videos posted on social media showed soldiers running for shelter. An active shooter alert was issued in Fort Stewart, Georgia on Wednesday(Unsplash)

While authorities have not confirmed any specifics yet, locals posted about two potential shooters at the scene. “One of them is arrested,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The Commander has issued a Lock Down in the 2ABCT area in place order for Fort Stewart including Wright and Evans Army Airfield. Lockdown your facility immediately, stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors. Keep telephone lines open and report accountability to your leadership. For information updates monitor social media outlets,” Hunter Army Airfield confirmed on social media.

Governor Brian Kemp has put out a statement on social media, saying: “As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart.”

“We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same,” he added.

Liberty County Schools issued a Soft Lockdown notification. “In response to the active shooter incident on Fort Stewart, the following Liberty County Schools have been placed on a soft lockdown out of an abundance of caution: Button Gwinnett Elementary, Joseph Martin Elementary, Snelson Golden Middle School.”

“We are continuing to work closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. Thank you for your patience and support as we prioritize the safety of our campuses,” it read.

Meanwhile, the FBI's Atlanta office said it is coordinating with the military amid a shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia. Officials, as per reports, said that at least four people have been transported to hospitals.