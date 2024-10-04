Fox weather anchor struggles to hold back tears on live as a mother describes her son's final ‘screaming’

A Fox weather anchor became visibly emotional on live air as a grieving mother described the final “screaming” moments of her young son. A Fox weather anchor became emotional as a mother recounted her son Micah's tragic last moments during a flood.(Fox News)

The mother, from Asheville, North Carolina, recounted how her 7-year-old son, Micah, tragically lost his life when he and his grandparents were swept away by floodwaters caused by the hurricane. Sitting on the roof of their home as the floodwaters surged, Micah spent his final moments crying out in desperation for divine help.

“I'm so proud of my son because, in his last moments, he wasn't screaming for me. He was screaming, 'Jesus, Jesus, save me. Jesus. I hear you. Jesus. I'm calling upon you,'” the mother said tearfully.

“He wanted to be a superhero. And that was his goal in life. And instead, he's my hero. He was the smartest, bravest, hopeful, great friend, great son.”

As she continued, saying, “I couldn't have asked for a better son. And he was so happy up until the very end when he was screaming for Jesus. And in that moment, I think he found joy,” viewers were deeply moved, including the Fox weather anchor, who struggled to hold back tears while listening to the heartbreaking story of loss and faith.

Fox weather reporter stops broadcast to save a woman

Notably, just last week, another Fox weather reporter, Bob Van Dillen, stopped broadcasting to help a woman pinned in her car stuck in waters caused by Hurricane Helene.

He noticed a stranded woman trapped in her car, surrounded by chest-deep floodwaters. Her desperate screams for help could be heard in the background as Van Dillen informed the studio that he had called 911 and was waiting for the fire department to arrive.

However, as the woman's cries grew louder and more panicked, Van Dillen cut his live broadcast short to personally wade into the floodwaters and assist her. The Fox studio anchors hailed him as a hero as he rescued the woman and carried her to safety, risking his own safety in the dangerous current.

After returning to the air, Van Dillen explained, “'It's hard not to, because 911 have so many calls. They're going to take a long time to get here, but the fire department finally did get here.”