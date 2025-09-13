Franklin Park shooting: Who was Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, man fatally shot by ICE agent?

Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez was identified by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as the suspect in a fatal shooting by an ICE agent in Franklin Park, Illinois. The DHS announced that Gonzalez attempted to drive into agents when the official fired at him on Friday morning. Police officers and first responders work at the scene following reports of a shooting in Franklin Park village(REUTERS)

"During a vehicle stop, the suspect resisted and attempted to drive his vehicle into the arrest team, striking an officer and subsequently dragging him as he fled the scene. Fearing for his life, the officer discharged his firearm and struck the subject," the DHS statement said.

The agency further described Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez as an ‘illegal criminal alien’. It noted that ICE officers conducted a vehicle stop to arrest the suspect. He refused to follow law enforcement's commands and drove his car at officers.

One officer was hit by the car and dragged ‘a significant distance’. The officer fired his weapon. The press release stated that Villegas-Gonzalez had a history of reckless driving. He entered the country at an unknown date and time.

“We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer. He followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement. Viral social media videos and activists encouraging illegal aliens to resist law enforcement not only spread misinformation, but also undermine public safety, as well as the safety of our officers and those being apprehended," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

The FBI confirmed it has been informed of the situation.

“The FBI is aware of the incident in Franklin Park and is assisting law enforcement in response. There is no threat to public safety or further information available at this time,” a spokesperson for the Chicago field office said, according to CBS News.

Franklin Park is about 15 miles northwest of Chicago, near O'Hare International Airport.