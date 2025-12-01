Free Cash Bonanza: US second-largest county okays $500 monthly to residents in 2026, who will get the amount?

In a significant step forward for social policy in the United States, one of the country's most populated states has expanded a pandemic relief pilot program into a long-term financial support plan. This decision ensures that thousands of individuals with low and moderate incomes will continue to receive direct economic assistance to meet their basic requirements, setting a precedent for how local governments address economic insecurity. The Cook County Board has established a permanent Guaranteed Income program, offering $500 monthly to 3,250 low-income households.(Pixabay)

Cook County, Illinois, the second-largest county in the US and home to the city of Chicago, has taken a historic step by making its Guaranteed Income trial program a permanent endeavor. This program was first started in 2022 with $42 million from federal COVID-19 relief monies. Due to the program's acknowledged effectiveness, the Board of Commissioners has secured its continued viability.

What is Guaranteed Income Program?

The Guaranteed Income Program represents a social policy strategy that entails the allocation of regular and recurring cash payments to a specific demographic of individuals or families, typically those with low income levels, without any restrictions or stipulations regarding the utilization of the funds.

The aim of this initiative is to reduce poverty, enhance financial stability within households, and mitigate economic pressure. By providing essential support, it seeks to eliminate the barriers associated with extreme poverty.

What is the total sum that will be allocated in Cook County?

The Cook County Board of Commissioners has unanimously sanctioned $7.5 million from its 2026 budget to ensure the program's ongoing operation.

In the earlier pilot phase, the initiative, known as the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot, provided $500 monthly without conditions to 3,250 households, and the new permanent program will continue to offer comparable assistance to residents.

Who will be the recipients of these payments?

Guaranteed Income is intended to provide a consistent cash payment aimed at particular demographics, specifically low- and middle-income individuals, based on means testing and eligibility requirements. Conversely, it is not a Universal Basic Income, which is allocated to every citizen.