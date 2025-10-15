Fumed Mali reacts to Trump's visa bond scheme, US travellers now have to deposit bond of...

Mali has declared that it will request US citizens submit bonds of up to $10,000 for both commercial and tourist visas, in response to the Trump administration's declaration that the West African nation will be added to its visa bond scheme, Reuters reported. Mali mandates US citizens to pay bonds for visas In retaliation to the US visa bond scheme, (Bloomberg)

Mali citizens to post visa bonds to enter US

Mali is now one of the nations whose citizens must post visa bonds in order to enter the United States. Beginning on October 23, 2025, Mali citizens who are otherwise determined to be qualified for a B-1/B-2 business or tourist visa will be required to provide a $10,000 visa bond before the visa will be granted.

All Malian passport holders must meet this condition, regardless of where they applied.

Any national or citizen traveling on a Mali passport who is determined to be otherwise qualified for a B-1/B-2 visa is required to post a $5,000 or $10,000 bond under the visa bond program.

According to a notification from the US government, travelers who leave in compliance with the conditions of their visas will receive their money back.

Mali imposes similar visa restrictions on US citizens

In reaction, Mali has imposed identical limitations on US visitors to the nation.

Mali's government "deplores the unilateral decision by the U.S. government," the country's foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday, stressing that it breaches a previous bilateral deal on long-stay multiple-entry visas.

"In accordance with the principle of reciprocity, Mali has decided to introduce an identical visa program, imposing the same conditions and requirements on U.S. nationals as those applied to Malian citizens,” Mali government stated, as per Reuters.

US revises list of countries subject to Visa Bonds

The United States revised its list of countries whose nationals on B-1, B-2, and B-2 business or tourist visas must post a visa bond before they can enter the country on October 8. Four more countries are now included in the updated visa bond list, increasing the total to seven.

The four nations included Mali (October 23, 2025), Mauritania (October 23, 2025), Sao Tome and Principe (October 23, 2025), and Tanzania (October 23, 2025).