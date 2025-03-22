George Foreman's ultimate 'dad move': Why all his sons share the same name

Boxing legend and Hall of Famer George Foreman died on Friday, his family announced in an Instagram post on his account. He was 76 years old. His official cause of death has not been revealed yet. Foreman had 12 children - five sons and seven daughters - across five marriages, and all his sons the share same name - ‘George’. George Foreman died on Friday, his family announced (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

George Foreman was married to Adrienne Calhoun from 1971 to 1974. He then tied the knot with Cynthia Lewis (from 1977 to 1979), Sharon Goodson (from 1981 to 1982), Andrea Skeete (from 1982 to 1985), and Mary Joan Martelly, who has been his wife since 1985.

Read More: George Foreman dies: All on boxing legend's wife, children and massive net worth

To distinguish his sons, the boxer-turned-entrepreneur used nicknames. They are: George Jr., George III (Monk), George IV (Big Wheel), George V (Red), and George VI (Joe).

Foreman's daughters are: Natalia, Leola, Freeda, Michi, Georgetta, Isabella, and Courtney.

Why all of Foreman's sons are named ‘George’

The 76-year-old revealed the reason behind all his sons sharing the same name on his website. Foreman said he wants them to ‘always have something in common’.

“I say to them, 'If one of us goes up, then we all go up together. And if one goes down, we all go down together!'”

Read More: George Foreman dies: Boxing legend's ‘buddy' photo with Donald Trump surfaces

He also joked to CBN.com, saying, "I tell people, 'If you're going to get hit as many times as I've been hit by Mohammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Ken Norton, Evander Holyfield, you're not going to remember many names.'"

George Foreman's family announced his passing

In a statement on Foreman's social media account, his family revealed that the former heavyweight champion was ‘a devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather’.

“With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones,” the post read.