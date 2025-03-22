Menu Explore
George Foreman dies: Boxing legend's ‘buddy' photo with Donald Trump surfaces

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2025 10:16 AM IST

Boxing legend George Foreman died on Friday, his family announced on social media

George Foreman and President Donald Trump were ‘buddies' after all. The legendary boxer's old photo with the Republican went viral on social media immediately after the former's family announced his death. Foreman was 76 years old and passed away ‘surrounded by family’.

Boxing leged George Foreman died on Friday(RICH SCHMITT / AFP)
Boxing leged George Foreman died on Friday(RICH SCHMITT / AFP)

In 1991, George Foreman fought Evander Holyfield at the Trump Plaza Hotel in Atlantic City. He lost via unanimous decision. President Donald Trump and his then-wife Marla Maples were in attendance at the fight. Video clips of Trump promoting the fight have surfaced on social media.

Read More: George Foreman dies: All on boxing legend's wife, children and massive net worth

However, a famous Trump-Foreman moment came in October 1997. The boxer, the Republican and Shannon Briggs posed at the Times Square in New York City.

Longtime Trump adviser Bruce LaVell shared the picture on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. He, however, misdated the 1997 image.

“Two great American businessmen! George Foreman and Donald Trump, 1991,” LaVell wrote in the caption.

Here's the viral photo:

George Foreman's family issues a statement

In a statement on Foreman's Instagram account, his family announced: “Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones.”

Read More: George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali: A look at boxing's greatest rivalry

A cause of death was not provided.

“He lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose. Humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected - a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name - for his family. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own,” the statement further read.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Follow Us On