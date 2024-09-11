 Georgia school shooting: Colt Gray's mom says teachers knew he was ‘making references’ to violence that morning - Hindustan Times
Georgia school shooting: Colt Gray's mom says teachers knew he was ‘making references’ to violence that morning

BySumanti Sen
Sep 11, 2024 01:51 PM IST

Marcee Gray, Colt Gray's mother, has claimed that teachers at the school had noticed her son making references to violence even before she called to warn them.

The mother of Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray has claimed that teachers at the school had noticed her son making references to violence even before she called the school to warn them. Colt opened fire at the school, killing four people – math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14.

Colt Gray's mom says teachers knew he was ‘making references’ to violence that morning (Barrow County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
Colt Gray's mom says teachers knew he was ‘making references’ to violence that morning (Barrow County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)

It was revealed that Colt sent his mom, Marcee Gray, a haunting text before committing the crime. “I’m sorry, mom,” Colt’s message read.

Panicking, Marcee reportedly called Apalachee High School and warned a counsellor of an “extreme emergency.” Marcee has now revealed that the call worsened her fear.

What did the counsellor say?

“The counselor said, ‘I wanted to let you know that earlier this morning, one of Colt’s teachers had sent me an email saying Colt had been making references to school shootings,’” Marcee Gray told ABC News.

“Between my gut feelings, the text messages, and now this email, you need to, like, run to the classroom,” she added.

After getting Colt’s text, the mom quickly began driving to Winder, about three hours away. Halfway there, he learned about the massacre at the school, Colt’s grandfather Charles Polhamus previously told New York Post.

Speaking of the victims, Marcee told ABC News, “If I could take their place, I would. I would in a heartbeat.”

Colt, 14, surrendered after he was confronted by a school security officer, and was subsequently taken into custody. He has been charged with four counts of murder. Although Colt has been charged as an adult, he will not face the death penalty if convicted because he is below 18 years of age.

The mother of a student of the school recently said that the bloodbath could have been avoided if officials had taken proper steps. “They could have prevented these deaths and they didn’t,” Rabecca Sayarath, the mother of Colt’s classmate Lyela Sayarath, told the Associated Press. “The school failed them.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to elections, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
