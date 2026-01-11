Germany sent ships to Greenland? Truth behind viral claim as Trump eyes Denmark island

A claim that Germany is deploying two military vessels to Greenland has been circulated widely on social media amid rising geopolitical tensions. To be sure, these claims have been made from unverified accounts. They come at a time when President Donald Trump is mulling action in Greenland. A viral claim has been made that Germany is sending vessels to Greenland. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Trump told reporters at the White House “We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not. Because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor.”

Also Read | Trump taking over Greenland? MAGA world offers 'simple solution'; ‘Barron Trump marries Denmark princess' His remarks raised alarms for NATO ally Denmark, the country of which Greenland is a part of. Politicians on the island also made it clear they did not ‘want to be Americans’. However, with tensions high, a lot of attention has gone to the post about Germany stepping into the situation.

Fact-check: Germany sending ships to Greenland? The claim that has been made is that one of the ships has an attack jet squadron, while the other has helicopters. As per the claim, both the deployed vessels have anti-ship missile systems.

However, this claim is false as Germany does not have any vessel with an attack jet squadron. Readers on X added a community note to the post, fact checking it.