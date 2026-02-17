‘The Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano reacts to MMA return after 17 years; ‘Turn it up…’
Gina Carano will return to fight Ronda Rousey in a Netflix MMA bout on May 16. She reacted to it hyping up her fans to turn the volume up.
Actor and former MMA fighter Gina Carano, who retired from fighting in August 2009, is set to make a return to the ring for Netflix's special MMA broadcast. She will fight another retired MMA legend, Ronda Rousey, who left the game in 2016, for over five rounds bout at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.
Amid Gina Carano's much-talked-about return to MMA, she has given her first reaction to the fight in May. Carano hyped up her fans and said that she is "looking forward" to it.
"Turn it up. 🔊 So blessed. Looking forward to making this walk AGAIN!" she wrote on X, sharing a poster of the fight.
The MMA return will mark the first time 47-year-old Carano will step into the ring after her retirement following the August 2009 Strikeforce bout loss to Cris Cyborg. Carano has pursued a career in acting following her departure from the MMA.
She competed mainly in women's bantamweight and featherweight divisions from 2006 to 2009, with a pro debut on June 10, 2006. She has seven career win and one loss, in her final MMA bout.
The fight will he organized by Most Valuable Promotions, owned by influencer Jake Paul and his business partner Nakisa Bidarian. It will stream live on Netflix on May 16.
Ronda Rousey Reacts To Upcoming Fight
Ronda Rousey also reacted on social media to the upcoming fight, saying that she had been "waiting for so long" to announce it to her fans. She said that the fight would be "the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history."
She wrote: "Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history! And we’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion Most Valuable Promotions as well as the baddest streamer on the planet Netflix!
"This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come… much more," she added.
Rousey finished her MMA career with a 12–2 record, winning 9 fights by armbar submission and becoming the UFC’s first women’s bantamweight champion. Her only losses came via knockout to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
