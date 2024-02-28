Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, February 27, 2024 HT Image

_____

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;91;80;Partly sunny;90;80;WSW;10;79%;40%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;73;62;Mostly sunny, nice;76;69;N;8;56%;10%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;60;33;Plenty of sun;62;35;ESE;6;44%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler, p.m. rain;55;48;Breezy with rain;51;48;NW;13;81%;100%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Becoming cloudy;46;37;Low clouds;51;46;S;9;85%;67%;1

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;24;6;Very cold;16;2;N;12;52%;8%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing and cold;41;27;Partly sunny, chilly;43;32;NNE;5;57%;56%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;25;15;Decreasing clouds;27;-3;SW;7;75%;8%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A little p.m. rain;100;79;A heavy thunderstorm;101;77;ESE;8;53%;94%;6

Athens, Greece;A stray shower;64;55;Showers around;65;57;ENE;7;76%;85%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;71;60;A few a.m. showers;76;61;SSW;9;66%;61%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;64;44;Breezy in the p.m.;65;43;NNW;13;27%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of showers;98;68;High clouds;95;74;SE;8;67%;30%;6

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;88;63;Hazy sunshine;90;61;ESE;7;37%;1%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with some sun;95;81;Showers around;93;82;S;8;64%;65%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy with some sun;64;48;Clearing;62;44;W;10;45%;6%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;43;27;Cloudy and chilly;43;27;NNE;10;52%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy;68;50;Cloudy and warm;65;51;ESE;10;51%;28%;1

Berlin, Germany;A morning shower;47;39;Partly sunny;48;33;S;6;67%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;71;51;Occasional rain;70;50;SE;5;71%;92%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;63;Nice with some sun;87;66;ENE;5;53%;5%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy, mild;57;44;Clouds and sun, mild;57;41;NW;6;79%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Milder;47;34;Low clouds;51;44;SSW;6;79%;30%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and mild;57;38;Mostly cloudy, mild;61;40;ENE;8;66%;10%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;62;45;Some sun, pleasant;63;42;NE;5;62%;42%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid and warmer;83;69;Very warm and humid;88;72;NE;7;63%;28%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;86;64;A t-storm around;83;70;NNE;6;67%;73%;9

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy and chilly;48;31;Partly sunny;54;43;NNE;8;53%;29%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;72;55;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;NE;10;53%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;90;60;Mostly sunny and hot;92;68;SE;9;39%;1%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid with a shower;85;63;A little rain, humid;88;65;ENE;4;62%;80%;8

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;90;75;Hazy sunshine;92;72;SE;9;67%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;75;30;A bit of a.m. snow;32;24;WNW;23;45%;55%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;92;77;Showers around;93;76;SW;8;69%;80%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds;39;33;Low clouds;43;38;SSW;7;83%;12%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sunshine;77;69;Hazy sunshine;79;69;N;10;75%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Warm with clearing;81;41;Cooler;55;42;ENE;14;34%;7%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;SSE;6;70%;69%;4

Delhi, India;A morning shower;75;53;Plenty of sun;78;53;WNW;7;48%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Morning snow;38;18;Mostly sunny, milder;55;28;SSW;7;26%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;High clouds;87;58;Hazy sun;88;66;SSW;6;33%;1%;7

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;Afternoon showers;88;76;ESE;5;77%;86%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Brief a.m. showers;51;38;Rain and drizzle;56;40;WSW;12;88%;83%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;39;30;Cloudy with a shower;43;35;WSW;9;74%;81%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;63;50;Sunny;64;53;W;15;50%;1%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;60;57;Damp in the morning;69;62;ESE;7;75%;59%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as hot;84;57;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;SE;10;65%;7%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;Partly sunny;84;68;ENE;9;67%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and snow shower;37;26;Low clouds;35;30;SW;5;96%;14%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;97;77;Clouds and sun, warm;97;78;SE;8;52%;5%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;68;61;Low clouds;72;65;ENE;10;72%;24%;2

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;80;68;A couple of showers;80;69;ENE;15;59%;97%;2

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;92;69;Hazy sun;93;69;SSE;7;41%;5%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;73;47;Some sun, pleasant;74;48;N;7;37%;2%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;55;43;Clouds and sun, mild;62;45;NE;7;67%;2%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable clouds;88;75;Showers around;87;77;NNE;7;80%;96%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;86;69;Breezy in the p.m.;86;69;N;13;40%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Not as warm;75;54;Showers around;78;55;NNE;6;58%;63%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Morning snow, cold;38;29;Not as cold;44;34;S;4;76%;34%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy, mostly sunny;84;65;Sunny and pleasant;89;62;NW;8;32%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Decreasing clouds;70;45;Hazy sunshine;76;45;WSW;5;35%;1%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy, warm;98;62;Hazy sunshine;94;64;N;12;12%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Rather cloudy, mild;47;34;Mild with clearing;47;35;S;10;63%;5%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Very warm;88;74;A couple of showers;88;75;NNE;10;66%;95%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;94;75;A t-storm around;95;76;NW;6;68%;91%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy;87;70;Hazy;91;68;SW;6;61%;4%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;95;78;High clouds and hot;99;77;WSW;5;50%;21%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain and drizzle;55;40;A few showers;54;39;NE;7;72%;84%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;93;81;A stray thunderstorm;91;81;SW;11;77%;52%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;80;71;Clouds and sun, nice;81;71;SSE;10;78%;39%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Windy;57;49;More sun than clouds;62;52;N;13;67%;5%;4

London, United Kingdom;Chilly with some sun;47;40;Cloudy;53;50;SSW;9;83%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sunshine;66;49;Partly sunny;69;54;S;6;62%;10%;5

Luanda, Angola;Humid;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;S;7;76%;86%;10

Madrid, Spain;Windy;53;38;Clouds and sun;55;37;N;7;55%;6%;4

Male, Maldives;Rain and a t-storm;91;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;81;ENE;9;77%;76%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;76;Clouds and sun;91;77;ENE;4;68%;68%;11

Manila, Philippines;Turning sunny;91;74;Sun and some clouds;91;73;ESE;10;51%;2%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;90;64;Windy;97;67;SSW;20;34%;4%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, warm;82;53;Very warm;85;49;N;5;24%;3%;9

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;75;68;Partly sunny, breezy;78;67;E;14;65%;4%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;51;38;Becoming cloudy;52;41;S;12;66%;74%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;100;79;Breezy in the p.m.;91;79;ESE;12;63%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, humid;78;64;Sunshine and humid;84;66;NE;8;76%;28%;8

Montreal, Canada;Mild with some sun;57;46;Rain, breezy, mild;55;7;SW;15;79%;98%;1

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;37;23;Mainly cloudy;36;25;S;9;82%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;91;79;Hazy sunshine;94;79;NNW;8;36%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;63;A stray thunderstorm;76;61;N;7;72%;57%;5

New York, United States;A couple of showers;55;53;A couple of showers;61;32;SW;19;81%;97%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Hazy sun;64;43;Some sun;69;40;ESE;8;46%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;15;-1;Breezy in the p.m.;21;18;SSW;13;80%;91%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain/snow showers;49;42;Milder with clearing;56;34;NE;6;47%;1%;5

Oslo, Norway;A bit of a.m. snow;36;32;Mostly cloudy;45;37;S;7;80%;66%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;54;43;Rain at times;59;5;W;16;84%;98%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;89;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;79;ENE;10;77%;93%;6

Panama City, Panama;Sunshine and windy;93;74;Mostly sunny;92;73;NW;11;60%;26%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;90;71;Partly sunny, nice;89;72;NE;8;65%;30%;11

Paris, France;Cloudy;49;34;Becoming cloudy;54;45;SSW;4;72%;27%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy, not as hot;84;63;Breezy in the p.m.;81;63;S;15;46%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;96;75;Partly sunny, warm;97;73;SSE;6;58%;27%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;91;75;An afternoon shower;90;76;ESE;8;52%;88%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;87;69;Mostly sunny;93;69;SSE;7;58%;21%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds;46;40;Low clouds;46;35;ENE;7;81%;27%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;47;30;Cloudy;49;29;NW;3;58%;44%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;68;50;Overcast, rain;66;50;N;5;82%;100%;7

Rabat, Morocco;An afternoon shower;59;44;Partly sunny;65;43;SSE;7;65%;2%;5

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;87;77;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;NNE;7;76%;55%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and snow;37;22;An icy mix;32;20;ESE;8;71%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;45;34;Rain and drizzle;39;32;NW;5;97%;76%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;89;78;Hot;92;80;NNW;7;67%;55%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;77;58;Increasingly windy;85;49;NE;14;26%;2%;7

Rome, Italy;Rain and drizzle;62;51;Showers around;66;50;ESE;7;73%;92%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Brief a.m. showers;38;33;Low clouds;38;32;S;6;87%;86%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;61;46;Mostly sunny;60;52;WSW;9;70%;28%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Windy;84;64;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;64;ENE;14;48%;3%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain at times;81;73;Showers around;83;75;E;14;75%;83%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;81;65;Sunny and nice;80;66;NNW;7;58%;3%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;84;50;Mostly sunny, nice;78;50;SSW;8;37%;5%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;90;55;Sunny and hot;94;57;SW;6;41%;1%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;85;69;Showers around;83;68;N;8;76%;73%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Strong winds;56;37;Partly sunny;59;46;NNW;7;69%;28%;4

Seattle, United States;Afternoon rain;43;42;Breezy with rain;51;41;SSW;15;83%;100%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;49;36;Cloudy;50;35;NW;5;51%;44%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;50;39;Rain and drizzle;50;41;ENE;10;88%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;86;79;Mostly cloudy, hot;93;78;NNE;11;61%;42%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning out cloudy;61;41;Cloudy and warm;62;42;ESE;5;61%;23%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;82;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;74;ENE;11;75%;58%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;38;32;Low clouds;39;35;SW;9;76%;14%;0

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;78;68;Breezy and humid;83;73;NNE;15;72%;15%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief a.m. showers;57;56;Partly sunny, warmer;75;60;NW;8;76%;17%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Freezing fog;36;25;Fog will lift;40;31;SW;4;90%;13%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cold;43;33;Cloudy and chilly;44;33;NNW;6;70%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;43;28;Sunny;45;26;SSE;7;48%;2%;4

Tehran, Iran;A morning shower;40;32;Some morning snow;38;27;NE;8;66%;99%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;A stray a.m. shower;66;54;Mostly sunny;72;58;NE;6;56%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;71;48;Some brightening;73;52;E;5;57%;13%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Very windy, sunshine;52;39;Mostly sunny;57;38;SSE;13;31%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;54;44;Morning rain;51;22;WNW;22;73%;96%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy and warmer;82;53;Breezy and cooler;66;51;ESE;14;69%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;65;52;Decreasing clouds;61;50;WSW;14;76%;100%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with sunshine;3;-24;Frigid with a flurry;10;-16;WSW;9;68%;55%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain/snow showers;40;37;Rain;49;38;WSW;13;90%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. shower or two;60;44;Clouds and sun;56;41;NW;7;68%;44%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny and hot;94;71;Sunny and hot;95;70;NNW;6;47%;9%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Morning rain;49;44;Rain tapering off;52;39;NW;9;79%;97%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;61;46;An afternoon shower;53;42;NNW;7;87%;74%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Lots of sun, windy;68;58;Windy with rain;67;58;S;21;82%;91%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and hot;99;69;Sunny and very warm;98;67;WSW;6;40%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;44;21;Plenty of sunshine;39;23;NE;3;36%;0%;4

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather