 Global Forecast-Fahrenheit - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

AP |
Feb 28, 2024 04:33 AM IST

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, February 27, 2024

HT Image
HT Image

_____

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;91;80;Partly sunny;90;80;WSW;10;79%;40%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;73;62;Mostly sunny, nice;76;69;N;8;56%;10%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;60;33;Plenty of sun;62;35;ESE;6;44%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler, p.m. rain;55;48;Breezy with rain;51;48;NW;13;81%;100%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Becoming cloudy;46;37;Low clouds;51;46;S;9;85%;67%;1

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;24;6;Very cold;16;2;N;12;52%;8%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing and cold;41;27;Partly sunny, chilly;43;32;NNE;5;57%;56%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;25;15;Decreasing clouds;27;-3;SW;7;75%;8%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A little p.m. rain;100;79;A heavy thunderstorm;101;77;ESE;8;53%;94%;6

Athens, Greece;A stray shower;64;55;Showers around;65;57;ENE;7;76%;85%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;71;60;A few a.m. showers;76;61;SSW;9;66%;61%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;64;44;Breezy in the p.m.;65;43;NNW;13;27%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of showers;98;68;High clouds;95;74;SE;8;67%;30%;6

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;88;63;Hazy sunshine;90;61;ESE;7;37%;1%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with some sun;95;81;Showers around;93;82;S;8;64%;65%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy with some sun;64;48;Clearing;62;44;W;10;45%;6%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;43;27;Cloudy and chilly;43;27;NNE;10;52%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy;68;50;Cloudy and warm;65;51;ESE;10;51%;28%;1

Berlin, Germany;A morning shower;47;39;Partly sunny;48;33;S;6;67%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;71;51;Occasional rain;70;50;SE;5;71%;92%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;63;Nice with some sun;87;66;ENE;5;53%;5%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy, mild;57;44;Clouds and sun, mild;57;41;NW;6;79%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Milder;47;34;Low clouds;51;44;SSW;6;79%;30%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and mild;57;38;Mostly cloudy, mild;61;40;ENE;8;66%;10%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;62;45;Some sun, pleasant;63;42;NE;5;62%;42%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid and warmer;83;69;Very warm and humid;88;72;NE;7;63%;28%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;86;64;A t-storm around;83;70;NNE;6;67%;73%;9

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy and chilly;48;31;Partly sunny;54;43;NNE;8;53%;29%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;72;55;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;NE;10;53%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;90;60;Mostly sunny and hot;92;68;SE;9;39%;1%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid with a shower;85;63;A little rain, humid;88;65;ENE;4;62%;80%;8

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;90;75;Hazy sunshine;92;72;SE;9;67%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;75;30;A bit of a.m. snow;32;24;WNW;23;45%;55%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;92;77;Showers around;93;76;SW;8;69%;80%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds;39;33;Low clouds;43;38;SSW;7;83%;12%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sunshine;77;69;Hazy sunshine;79;69;N;10;75%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Warm with clearing;81;41;Cooler;55;42;ENE;14;34%;7%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;SSE;6;70%;69%;4

Delhi, India;A morning shower;75;53;Plenty of sun;78;53;WNW;7;48%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Morning snow;38;18;Mostly sunny, milder;55;28;SSW;7;26%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;High clouds;87;58;Hazy sun;88;66;SSW;6;33%;1%;7

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;Afternoon showers;88;76;ESE;5;77%;86%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Brief a.m. showers;51;38;Rain and drizzle;56;40;WSW;12;88%;83%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;39;30;Cloudy with a shower;43;35;WSW;9;74%;81%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;63;50;Sunny;64;53;W;15;50%;1%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;60;57;Damp in the morning;69;62;ESE;7;75%;59%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as hot;84;57;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;SE;10;65%;7%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;Partly sunny;84;68;ENE;9;67%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and snow shower;37;26;Low clouds;35;30;SW;5;96%;14%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;97;77;Clouds and sun, warm;97;78;SE;8;52%;5%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;68;61;Low clouds;72;65;ENE;10;72%;24%;2

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;80;68;A couple of showers;80;69;ENE;15;59%;97%;2

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;92;69;Hazy sun;93;69;SSE;7;41%;5%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;73;47;Some sun, pleasant;74;48;N;7;37%;2%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;55;43;Clouds and sun, mild;62;45;NE;7;67%;2%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable clouds;88;75;Showers around;87;77;NNE;7;80%;96%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;86;69;Breezy in the p.m.;86;69;N;13;40%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Not as warm;75;54;Showers around;78;55;NNE;6;58%;63%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Morning snow, cold;38;29;Not as cold;44;34;S;4;76%;34%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy, mostly sunny;84;65;Sunny and pleasant;89;62;NW;8;32%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Decreasing clouds;70;45;Hazy sunshine;76;45;WSW;5;35%;1%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy, warm;98;62;Hazy sunshine;94;64;N;12;12%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Rather cloudy, mild;47;34;Mild with clearing;47;35;S;10;63%;5%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Very warm;88;74;A couple of showers;88;75;NNE;10;66%;95%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;94;75;A t-storm around;95;76;NW;6;68%;91%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy;87;70;Hazy;91;68;SW;6;61%;4%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;95;78;High clouds and hot;99;77;WSW;5;50%;21%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain and drizzle;55;40;A few showers;54;39;NE;7;72%;84%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;93;81;A stray thunderstorm;91;81;SW;11;77%;52%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;80;71;Clouds and sun, nice;81;71;SSE;10;78%;39%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Windy;57;49;More sun than clouds;62;52;N;13;67%;5%;4

London, United Kingdom;Chilly with some sun;47;40;Cloudy;53;50;SSW;9;83%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sunshine;66;49;Partly sunny;69;54;S;6;62%;10%;5

Luanda, Angola;Humid;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;S;7;76%;86%;10

Madrid, Spain;Windy;53;38;Clouds and sun;55;37;N;7;55%;6%;4

Male, Maldives;Rain and a t-storm;91;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;81;ENE;9;77%;76%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;76;Clouds and sun;91;77;ENE;4;68%;68%;11

Manila, Philippines;Turning sunny;91;74;Sun and some clouds;91;73;ESE;10;51%;2%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;90;64;Windy;97;67;SSW;20;34%;4%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, warm;82;53;Very warm;85;49;N;5;24%;3%;9

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;75;68;Partly sunny, breezy;78;67;E;14;65%;4%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;51;38;Becoming cloudy;52;41;S;12;66%;74%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;100;79;Breezy in the p.m.;91;79;ESE;12;63%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, humid;78;64;Sunshine and humid;84;66;NE;8;76%;28%;8

Montreal, Canada;Mild with some sun;57;46;Rain, breezy, mild;55;7;SW;15;79%;98%;1

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;37;23;Mainly cloudy;36;25;S;9;82%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;91;79;Hazy sunshine;94;79;NNW;8;36%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;63;A stray thunderstorm;76;61;N;7;72%;57%;5

New York, United States;A couple of showers;55;53;A couple of showers;61;32;SW;19;81%;97%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Hazy sun;64;43;Some sun;69;40;ESE;8;46%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;15;-1;Breezy in the p.m.;21;18;SSW;13;80%;91%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain/snow showers;49;42;Milder with clearing;56;34;NE;6;47%;1%;5

Oslo, Norway;A bit of a.m. snow;36;32;Mostly cloudy;45;37;S;7;80%;66%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;54;43;Rain at times;59;5;W;16;84%;98%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;89;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;79;ENE;10;77%;93%;6

Panama City, Panama;Sunshine and windy;93;74;Mostly sunny;92;73;NW;11;60%;26%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;90;71;Partly sunny, nice;89;72;NE;8;65%;30%;11

Paris, France;Cloudy;49;34;Becoming cloudy;54;45;SSW;4;72%;27%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy, not as hot;84;63;Breezy in the p.m.;81;63;S;15;46%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;96;75;Partly sunny, warm;97;73;SSE;6;58%;27%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;91;75;An afternoon shower;90;76;ESE;8;52%;88%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;87;69;Mostly sunny;93;69;SSE;7;58%;21%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds;46;40;Low clouds;46;35;ENE;7;81%;27%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;47;30;Cloudy;49;29;NW;3;58%;44%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;68;50;Overcast, rain;66;50;N;5;82%;100%;7

Rabat, Morocco;An afternoon shower;59;44;Partly sunny;65;43;SSE;7;65%;2%;5

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;87;77;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;NNE;7;76%;55%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and snow;37;22;An icy mix;32;20;ESE;8;71%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;45;34;Rain and drizzle;39;32;NW;5;97%;76%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;89;78;Hot;92;80;NNW;7;67%;55%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;77;58;Increasingly windy;85;49;NE;14;26%;2%;7

Rome, Italy;Rain and drizzle;62;51;Showers around;66;50;ESE;7;73%;92%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Brief a.m. showers;38;33;Low clouds;38;32;S;6;87%;86%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;61;46;Mostly sunny;60;52;WSW;9;70%;28%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Windy;84;64;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;64;ENE;14;48%;3%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain at times;81;73;Showers around;83;75;E;14;75%;83%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;81;65;Sunny and nice;80;66;NNW;7;58%;3%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;84;50;Mostly sunny, nice;78;50;SSW;8;37%;5%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;90;55;Sunny and hot;94;57;SW;6;41%;1%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;85;69;Showers around;83;68;N;8;76%;73%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Strong winds;56;37;Partly sunny;59;46;NNW;7;69%;28%;4

Seattle, United States;Afternoon rain;43;42;Breezy with rain;51;41;SSW;15;83%;100%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;49;36;Cloudy;50;35;NW;5;51%;44%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;50;39;Rain and drizzle;50;41;ENE;10;88%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;86;79;Mostly cloudy, hot;93;78;NNE;11;61%;42%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning out cloudy;61;41;Cloudy and warm;62;42;ESE;5;61%;23%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;82;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;74;ENE;11;75%;58%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;38;32;Low clouds;39;35;SW;9;76%;14%;0

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;78;68;Breezy and humid;83;73;NNE;15;72%;15%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief a.m. showers;57;56;Partly sunny, warmer;75;60;NW;8;76%;17%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Freezing fog;36;25;Fog will lift;40;31;SW;4;90%;13%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cold;43;33;Cloudy and chilly;44;33;NNW;6;70%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;43;28;Sunny;45;26;SSE;7;48%;2%;4

Tehran, Iran;A morning shower;40;32;Some morning snow;38;27;NE;8;66%;99%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;A stray a.m. shower;66;54;Mostly sunny;72;58;NE;6;56%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;71;48;Some brightening;73;52;E;5;57%;13%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Very windy, sunshine;52;39;Mostly sunny;57;38;SSE;13;31%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;54;44;Morning rain;51;22;WNW;22;73%;96%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy and warmer;82;53;Breezy and cooler;66;51;ESE;14;69%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;65;52;Decreasing clouds;61;50;WSW;14;76%;100%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with sunshine;3;-24;Frigid with a flurry;10;-16;WSW;9;68%;55%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain/snow showers;40;37;Rain;49;38;WSW;13;90%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. shower or two;60;44;Clouds and sun;56;41;NW;7;68%;44%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny and hot;94;71;Sunny and hot;95;70;NNW;6;47%;9%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Morning rain;49;44;Rain tapering off;52;39;NW;9;79%;97%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;61;46;An afternoon shower;53;42;NNW;7;87%;74%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Lots of sun, windy;68;58;Windy with rain;67;58;S;21;82%;91%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and hot;99;69;Sunny and very warm;98;67;WSW;6;40%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;44;21;Plenty of sunshine;39;23;NE;3;36%;0%;4

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On