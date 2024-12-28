Godfather of AI makes ‘scary’ prediction on 'potentially very dangerous' technology, future of humans

Professor Geoffrey Hinton, a British-Canadian computer scientist who is popularly known as ‘Godfather of AI’, has issued a warning against artificial intelligence (AI). Physics laureate Geoffrey Hinton delivers his speech during the Nobel Banquet at the City Hall in Stockholm, Sweden, December 10, 2024.(via REUTERS)

While shortening the odds of the likelihood that humans would be wiped out within the next 30 years due to AI, he asserted that the technology may eventually “take control” one day, Daily Mail reported.

He stressed that everyone has to be “very careful and thoughtful” about AI development that is “potentially very dangerous.”

‘Godfather of AI’ on new technology

Hinton, who was awarded this year's Nobel Prize in Physics, earlier stated that there was a 10 percent risk that the technology will lead to the end of humanity, but given how quickly AI is progressing, he now estimates that number to be between 10 percent and 20 percent.

“We've never had to deal with things more intelligent than ourselves before,” stated Professor Hinton during his appearance on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

“And how many examples do you know of a more intelligent thing being controlled by a less intelligent thing?” he asked, and then cited examples of mother and baby.

“Evolution put a lot of work into allowing the baby to control the mother, but that’s about the only example I know of.”

Will AI be smarter than humans?

Despite having established the groundwork for machine learning, a technology that enables computers to simulate human intellect, his most recent endeavors have focused on promoting safer artificial intelligence.

According to him, there will be creation of AI in the next 20 years that will be “very smarter” than humans. “And that's a very scary thought,” he said.

Professor Hinton also expressed his concern that AI might be detrimental to society if it resulted in numerous layoffs and only benefited the wealthy.

He asserted that a large disparity between the rich and the poor is harmful for society.