Gold price today in US: $3,352 steady ahead of June 2025 jobs report

ByVarnika Srivastava
Jul 03, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $3,352.59 an ounce by 0801 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $3,363.10

Gold prices moved very little on Thursday as Investors, according to a Reuters report, awaited the US job numbers, which could affect when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates. Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $3,352.59 an ounce by 0801 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $3,363.10, as per Reuters report. 

Gold often does well when interest rates are low and during times of economic or political uncertainty.(Pixabay)
Gold often does well when interest rates are low and during times of economic or political uncertainty.(Pixabay)

“Gold is looking for new triggers,” said WisdomTree commodities strategist Nitesh Shah. “We had slightly weak ADP data that could potentially point to a little bit of weakness in underlying labour markets, which has been a little bit of a support for gold, but the non-farm payrolls could be a trigger point later.”

Data from ADP showed that US private payrolls fell by 33,000 in June. However, it was the first drop in over two years. The US jobs report comes out Thursday at 12:30 GMT and is expected to show 110,000 jobs were added in June, fewer than the 139,000 added in May.

US stocks rose to record highs 

US stocks rose to record highs after President Donald Trump said a new trade deal was reached with Vietnam. The deal includes a 20% tariff on exports to the US Trump also said he's hopeful about a possible trade deal with India.

ANZ analysts said in a note, “More trade deals at lower tariffs could build some confidence that inflation will remain benign, thus allowing the Fed to ease monetary policy,” per the outlet.

Gold often does well when interest rates are low and during times of economic or political uncertainty. Since it doesn’t pay interest, it becomes more attractive when borrowing costs are lower.

Price of other metals 

In other metals, spot silver rose 0.1% to $36.93 an ounce. Platinum stayed flat at $1,417.85, close to its highest level in over 10 years, which it reached last week. Palladium was up 0.1% at $1,155.97.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Follow Us On