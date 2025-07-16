'Good Trouble Lives On' anti-Trump protest locations: Where are rallies happening in your city?

Anti-Trump protests continue to rage in the United States as a group of organizations have banded together to announce plans to hold a protest movement in honor of former Congressman John Lewis’ five-year death anniversary. The movement is being called the ‘Good Trouble Lives On’ protest. 'Good Trouble Lives On' anti-Trump protest will take place is several US cities tomorrow. (Representational Image/ Bloomberg)

The movement is primarily being organized by the Transformative Justice Coalition, Black Voters Matter, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, League of Women Voters, the Declaration for American Democracy Coalition, and Mi Familia en Acción, in coalition with a few other groups.

Why are protest movements being held?

“The Trump administration’s recent escalating authoritarian actions, attacks on DEI initiatives and voting rights, and dismantling of government agencies have raised alarm bells for democracy advocates, and that’s why we’re mobilizing,” reads an official press release issued by the organizers.

“Organizers hope to build on the momentum from the historic “No Kings” mass mobilization on June 14, the largest demonstration to take place in Trump’s second term with over 2,100 events spanning across all 50 states. We will take to the streets, courthouses, and community spaces to carry forward his fight for justice, voting rights, and dignity for all.”

When and where are protests taking place?

The protests are scheduled to take place on Thursday (July 17). Here are all the protests happening across the country, as reported by Newsweek:

· Birmingham, Alabama: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at Kelly Ingram Park, 500 17th St. N

· Kenai, Alaska: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Kenai Spur Highway and Main St.

· Tucson, Arizona: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Reid Park Bandshell, 900 S Randolph Way

· Jonesboro, Arkansas: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Craighead Forest Park, 4910 S Culberhouse Rd.

· Los Angeles, California: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 200 N Spring St.

· Denver, Colorado: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1449 Lincoln St.

· Hartford, Connecticut: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Connecticut State Capitol, 210 Capitol Ave.

· Wilmington, Delaware: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 100 N Market St.

· Miami, Florida: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Florida International University Green Library, 11200 SW 8th St.

· Atlanta, Georgia: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 609 Thurmond St. NW

· Honolulu, Hawaii: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hawaii State Public Library, 478 S King St.

· Twin Falls, Idaho: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at North Five Points, 107 Blue Lakes Blvd N

· Chicago, Illinois: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Daley Plaza, 50 W Washington St.

· Indianapolis, Indiana: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Indiana Statehouse, 200 W Washington St.

· Mount Vernon, Iowa: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Highway 1 North and South

· Wichita, Kansas: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at East Douglas Ave. and North Broadway St.

· Lexington, Kentucky: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Robert F. Stephens Circuit Courthouse

· Lafayette, Louisiana: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Four Corners, West University Avenue and Cameron St.

· Portland, Maine: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Monument Square, 456 Congress St.

· Annapolis, Maryland: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lawyers Mall, 25 Calvert St.

· Boston, Massachusetts: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Liberty Mall, Boston Common

· Detroit, Michigan: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 16835 E Warren Ave.

· Saint Paul, Minnesota: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 525 Fairview Ave. S

· Jackson, Mississippi: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 418 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

· St. Louis, Missouri: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Aloe PlazaBillings, Montana: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Billings Public Library, 510 N Broadway

· Omaha, Nebraska: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Heartland of America Park at the Riverfront, 800 Douglas St.

· Carson City, Nevada: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Nevada State Legislature, 401 S Carson St.

· Concord, New Hampshire: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at New Hampshire State House, 107 N Main St.

· Newark, New Jersey: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Federal Building, 970 Broad St.

· Santa Fe, New Mexico: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Mexico State Capitol, 490 Old Santa Fe Trail

· New York, New York: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Foley Square, Centre St.

· Durham, North Carolina: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 211 W Parrish St.

· Grand Forks, North Dakota: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Square, 1 S 3rd St.

· Columbus, Ohio: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square

· Tulsa, Oklahoma: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S Memorial Dr.

· Portland, Oregon: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Willamette Park, 6500 S Macadam Ave.

· Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Philadelphia City Hall, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd

· Providence, Rhode Island: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rhode Island State House, 82 Smith St.

· Columbia, South Carolina: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Carolina State House, 1100 Gervais St.

· Sioux Falls, South Dakota: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Van Eps Park, 300 N Minnesota Ave.

· Nashville, Tennessee: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Tennessee State Library and Archives, 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N

· Dallas, Texas: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pacific Plaza, 401 N Harwood St.

· Salt Lake City, Utah: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 350 N State St.

· Montpelier, Vermont: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Vermont Statehouse Lawn, State St.

· Richmond, Virginia: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Monument Ave., from Stuart Circle to Willow Lawn Drive

· Seattle, Washington: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Seattle Central College, 1701 Broadway

· Charleston, West Virginia: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at West Virginia State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E

· Milwaukee, Wisconsin: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Cathedral Square Park, 520 E Wells St.

· Laramie, Wyoming: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Albany County Court House, 525 Grand Ave.

