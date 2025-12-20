Greg Biffle plane crash: NTSB makes first major revelation after Statesville accident; ‘unclear who was in control’

The Cessna C550, registered to a company operated byGreg Biffle, crashed just outside Statesville Regional Airport while attempting to return shortly after takeoff on December 18, killing all seven people on board. Members of the Attorney General's Office and forensic investigators work at the crash site of a Greg Biffle plane crash. (Photo by MARIO VAZQUEZ / AFP)(AFP)

In its first significant public update, the NTSB highlighted that investigators still cannot confirm who had control of the jet when it went down.

Recovered black box and pilot licenses

Investigators have recovered the black box, which “could provide important clues about what happened,” but officials have not yet established who was piloting the plane.

It specifically states that three of the occupants had pilot licenses, including Biffle, Dennis Dutton and his son Jack. Yet it remains unclear who was flying at the time of the crash.

Federal Aviation Administration records show that Biffle had multi-engine certification, though he was not rated as a second-in-command on this specific jet model.

The NTSB team, led by Board Member Michael Graham, said that, "We are trying to get recordings from the various frequencies that the aircraft may have been on and any other witness statements that may have heard anything on the common frequency."

CNN Local News 8 coverage explains that Statesville Regional Airport does not have a control tower, meaning pilots are responsible for self-reporting their position on a shared radio frequency, and that the airport was closed as the investigation proceeded.

Crews are still examining recordings to see whether the pilots made a mayday call, according to Graham.

Flight path and wreckage details

Preliminary findings indicate the jet took off around 10:05 a.m. local time for Florida and attempted to return to the airport roughly five to ten minutes later, possibly due to weather issues.

During its approach, the aircraft struck approach light stanchions, trees and an airport fence, then came to rest near the runway, engulfed in flames. NTSB investigators have documented that all major structural components, including flight controls and engines, were found among the debris.