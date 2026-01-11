Guy Moon cause of death: How did Johnny Bravo music composer die? Family releases statement

Guy Moon, the acclaimed music composer known for his work on numerous animated television shows, has passed away at the age of 63 after a traffic collision. Guy Moon passed away at the age of 63. (Facebook/ Guy Moon)

Who was Guy Moon? Born and raised in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, Moon became a celebrated composer for animated series, contributing to shows such as Johnny Bravo, Cow and Chicken, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, The Fairly OddParents, and Danny Phantom.

According to IMDb, Moon received four Primetime Emmy nominations and won an Annie Award for his work on The Fairly OddParents.

Also Read: Yeison Jimenez last social media post makes fans emotional amid plane crash news; 'Remember…'

Family Statement Moon’s family released the following statement announcing his passing:

"We are overcome with grief to announce the passing of our beloved patriarch, Guy Moon. He was killed on Thursday morning in a traffic collision.

We feel singularly blessed to have been able to call him dad and husband. As we stand together at the base of what seems to be an insurmountable grief, we are emboldened to grieve him with honor and courage with the tools that he equipped us with in his beautiful life. He has left an unmistakable legacy, and will be profoundly missed by us, his family, and countless others whose lives he impacted.

We are tentatively planning to celebrate his life on his birthday, February 7th, in the Los Angeles area, and again sometime after in his hometown in Wisconsin. We will make details available as we plan.

Together we remain,

The Moon Family"