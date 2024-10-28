Halloween meets Diwali: Five decor ideas for an epic festive mashup

This year, on October 31st, it's double the fun as Halloween coincides with Diwali. While the former features its signature Jack-o-lanterns, the Festival of Lights is marked by lighting up diyas and vibrant rangoli designs. With both landing on the same day, here are five decor ideas for an epic festive mashup: This year, Diwali and Halloween fall on the same day - Thursday, October 31. Here are five unique decor ideas to blend the two...

Jack-o-lantern string lights

Jack-o-lantern string lights are perfect for HalloweenxDiwali mashup decor(Walmart)

Ditch the fairy lights in favour of Jack-o-lantern string lights to light up your home. As pumpkins are the essence of Halloween decor, these spooky lights will allow you to seamlessly blend the celebrations for both festivals.

Halloween-themed rangoli designs

Diwali is incomplete without an elaborate rangoli design. As this year's Festival of Lights is extra special, you can unleash your creativity by adorning your hallways and door entrances with Halloween-themed rangoli designs. Tip: Go for spooky elements like bats, cobwebs, pumpkins, or a cute ghost.

Creative paper lanterns

Lanterns are a not-to-miss this HalloweenxDiwali (YouTube)

Among the many similarities that the two festivals share is decking up your house with lights. Be it fairy lights or candles, both Halloween and Diwali are incomplete without vibrant colours. With the two festivals coinciding, you can opt for paper lanterns for a mash-up decor. Bonus: It can be a fun DIY activity to do with your kids.

Gothic wreaths

You can brighten up your entry door with gothic wreaths (Amazon)

Floral wreaths exude the spirit of festivals. Be it Halloween, Diwali, or even Christmas. You just cannot go wrong with wreaths. This year, you can opt for gothic floral wreaths to incorporate the Festival of Lights with All Hallows' Eve. You can also deck them with string lights to brighten up your house entrance.

Colourful pumpkin decor

Add a touch of vibrancy with colourful pumpkins(Pinterest)

While the signature orange Jack-o-lantern featuring scary face carvings is the go-to for Halloween, for this year's Diwali mashup decor, you can go for coloured pumpkins instead. From an elegant pastel colour palette to vibrant neon paints, there are plenty of different ways to show your creative side this festive season.