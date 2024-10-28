Diwali 2024 beauty guide: Dietitian-approved skincare and hair care hacks to survive festive damage

Diwali, the ‘Festival of Lights’, is a time for celebration, joy and indulgence. However, the festive atmosphere can often take a toll on our skin and hair, thanks to late nights, rich food and the environmental factors associated with fireworks and pollution. Diwali 2024 beauty survival guide: Dietitian-approved skincare and hair care hacks to survive festive damage (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar Navi Mumbai, recommended some Diwali-specific skin and hair care tips from a dietitian's perspective -

1. Skincare guide for Diwali 2024:

Hydration is Key: Drink plenty of water throughout the festive season to keep your skin hydrated and prevent dryness.

Drink plenty of water throughout the festive season to keep your skin hydrated and prevent dryness. Nutrient-Rich Diet: Consume foods rich in antioxidants like fruits, vegetables, and nuts, which can help protect your skin from damage caused by pollution and free radicals.

Opt for a nutrient-rich diet this Diwali(Unsplash)

Avoid Excessive Sugar Intake: Excessive sugar intake can contribute to skin aging and acne. Limit your consumption of sugary sweets and drinks.

Excessive sugar intake can contribute to skin aging and acne. Limit your consumption of sugary sweets and drinks. Sun Protection: Even during the cooler months, the sun's rays can be harmful. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, especially if you're attending outdoor Diwali celebrations.

Even during the cooler months, the sun's rays can be harmful. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, especially if you're attending outdoor Diwali celebrations. Gentle Cleansing: Use a gentle cleanser to avoid stripping your skin of natural oils. Avoid harsh soaps and scrubs that can irritate your skin.

Use a gentle cleanser to avoid stripping your skin of natural oils. Avoid harsh soaps and scrubs that can irritate your skin. Post-Diwali Care: After the festivities, cleanse your skin thoroughly to remove any residue from fireworks or pollution. Use a soothing mask to hydrate and soothe your skin.

2. Hair care guide for Diwali 2024:

Protective Hairstyles: If you are attending outdoor events, tie your hair up in a protective style to minimize exposure to pollution and smoke.

If you are attending outdoor events, tie your hair up in a protective style to minimize exposure to pollution and smoke. Gentle Shampoos: Use a gentle shampoo and conditioner that suits your hair type. Avoid using harsh products that can strip your hair of natural oils.

Use a gentle shampoo and conditioner that suits your hair type. Avoid using harsh products that can strip your hair of natural oils. Deep Conditioning: Treat your hair to a deep conditioning treatment to repair any damage caused by styling or environmental factors.

Go for hair masks, conditioners and natural fixes using natural ingredients like curd, eggs, aloe vera gel and lemon. (Shutterstock)

Avoid Excessive Heat Styling: Limit the use of heat styling tools like hair dryers and straighteners, as excessive heat can damage your hair.

By following these tips, you can help maintain healthy skin and hair throughout the Diwali festivities and enjoy the celebrations without compromising your beauty routine.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.