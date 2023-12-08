‘Hamas takes everything to their homes’: Senior Palestinian accuses Hamas of misusing Gaza aid

In a bold comment, a senior Palestinian accused Hamas of misusing the international aid meant for the civilians of Gaza, during an interview with Al-Jazeera inside the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, took to X to hail the courageous woman as a ‘hero,’ while others applauded her for her courage to speak out amid the looming threat

The clip provided by MEMRI begins with the interviewer asking the unidentified woman about the lack of food and water in the area, insisting that the situation is difficult with no aid coming in. And this comment led the woman to blast Hamas.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“All the aid goes to (the tunnels) underground, it does not reach the people,” she began.

The video then cuts in again to when the woman reiterates how the aid is meant for the suffering civilians.

“I am not afraid (of Hamas). I am talking to them as well. All the aid reaches the Gaza Strip and,” she said before the reporter cut her off, according to the MEMRI-translated clip.

“A lot of aid is coming. It is being distributed. This is what they say,” the reporter said, but the woman just started wagging her finger.

“Hamas takes everything to their homes,” she said, adding they can “shoot me, or do whatever they want to me.”

The interviewer then pulls the microphone back, saying that the situation is unclear, per MEMRI.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, took to X to hail the courageous woman as a ‘hero,’ while others applauded her for her courage to speak out amid the looming threat.

As per a Reuters report, the number of trucks entering Gaza in recent days has dropped to less than 100 after about 200 trucks crossed over during the week-long truce between Israel and Hamas.

Palestinians in Gaza have suffered since Hamas carried out a surprise attack on Israeli communities that killed 1,200 Israelis, leading the Jewish state to launch a military campaign against the territory. More than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed since, according to the Hamas-backed health ministry.