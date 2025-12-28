'What caused Hammonton crash?': NJ helicopter accident near municipal airport raises questions; first details

Hammonton crash update: Two helicopters crashed near Hammonton Municipal Airport in Atlantic County, New Jersey, on Sunday. Smoke could be seen rising from the scene as local authorities rushed with rescue operations. However, after videos surfaced on social media, witnesses asked - ‘What caused the crash?’ Two helicopters crashed in Hammonton on Sunday(Unsplash)

According to information shared by Alertpage, Inc, one of the helicopters was reportedly found engulfed in flames, while the second crashed into a nearby wooded section, triggering a large, multi-agency rescue effort.

Hammonton helicopter crash cause

“What caused the Hammonton crash today?” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I wonder what went wrong. Praying for the victims,” another person tweeted.

Initial reports indicated that first responders located at least one victim who required extrication from the wreckage, with search teams continuing to sweep the surrounding area for anyone else who may have been on board. Authorities have not yet released details about what led to the crash or the identities of those involved.

Follow-up scanner communications suggested that two patients were ultimately identified, one described as deceased and another in cardiac arrest, both of whom were transported by air for emergency treatment. Officials have not formally confirmed these findings, and additional information is expected to be shared as the investigation progresses.

What authorities have confirmed

The Hammonton Fire Department said it was responding to an aviation-related incident on Sunday. “The Hammonton Fire Department, along with assisting agencies, is currently responding to an aviation-related incident in the area of Basin Road and WHP. Please avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to operate safely,” it wrote on Facebook.

The incident prompted road closures, including sections of White Horse Pike and Route 206, as crews established a landing zone and coordinated medical transport. Federal aviation investigators from the FAA and NTSB are expected to review the scene, but no statements from either agency have been issued so far.

Search and recovery operations remained active into the evening while responders worked to secure the crash site and assess potential hazards. Further updates are anticipated once investigators provide a clearer picture of what occurred.