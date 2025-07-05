‘Handcuffed, moved around like cattle’: Bride recalls US detention horror

Ward Sakeik, a stateless Palestinian woman, was released from immigration detention after spending over four months in custody. Despite following rules and checking in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement since she was nine years old, her trip to the Virgin Islands led to detention by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Ward Sakeik, detained after honeymoon, released from ICE custody.(X/@brownchubbybear)

22-year-old Sakeik was freed on Thursday following her detainment on the way back from her honeymoon from the American islands at the Miami International Airport in February, reported The Guardian.

After her release, she spoke about the harsh treatment she faced while in custody. “I was handcuffed for 16 hours without any water or food on the bus,” she said.

“I was moved around like cattle. The US government tried to dump me in a part of the world where I had no idea where I was going, what I was doing," WSWS quoted Sakeik as saying.

Married to Taahir Shaikh, a US citizen, Sakeik said she and her husband had deliberately picked the US Virgin Islands for their honeymoon to avoid any trouble with international travel since her green card application was still pending. But things didn’t go as planned—immigration authorities still detained her on the way back.

She recalled her emotions upon release at a press conference: “I was overfilled with joy and a little shock. I mean, it was my first time seeing a tree in five months,” The Guardian quoted Ward Sakeik as saying.

Soon after her release, she ran to her husband, exclaiming, “I was like, oh my God, I can touch him without handcuffs and a glass. It was just freedom.”

Why was Ward Sakeik arrested

The Department of Homeland Security told the Guardian she “chose to fly over international waters and outside the US customs zone and was then flagged by CBP trying to re-enter the continental US.”

However, the US Virgin Islands are a US territory where no passport is needed.

Who is Ward Sakeik

Born in Saudi Arabia into a family from Gaza, Sakeik is stateless because Saudi Arabia does not grant birthright citizenship to children of foreigners.

Her family first came to the United States on a tourist visa when she was eight and later applied for asylum, though their request was denied. They could remain in Texas if they maintained regular check-ins with immigration authorities.

Over the years, Sakeik graduated from high school and college at the University of Texas, Arlington. She started a wedding photography business, married 28-year-old Taahir Shaikh, and began the process of obtaining a green card.

Her life took a sudden turn ten days after her wedding when she was detained on her return from her honeymoon.

Before her detainment, the US government had attempted to deport her twice.

In the first instance, she was told she was being sent to the Israel border at the same time Israel was launching airstrikes on Iran. In the second, she was again informed she would be deported even though a judge had barred her removal from Texas.