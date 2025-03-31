‘He kept going…’: Happy Cat Sanctuary owner's heroic tale as fire claimed 100 beloved pets

A massive fire at the Happy Cat Sanctuary in Medford, Long Island on Monday killed about 100 cats and a man, Suffolk County police confirmed. While the victim was not identified, several locals said they spotted the sanctuary's owner, Chris Arsenault, running in and out to rescue his animals. There were more than 300 cats in the sanctuary, which rescues felines that protects felines from ‘abuse, hoarding, and neglect’. Happy Cat Sanctuary owner Chris Arsenault with his cats(X/SpayNeuter4)

The blaze at the Happy Cat Sanctuary, located on Dourland Road, broke out at around 7:15 AM local time. ABC7 Eyewitness News reported that the owner was killed. However, we don't have an official confirmation yet. The investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire.

Chris Arsenault ran ‘in and out’ to rescue his cats

Neighbors and volunteers told CBS News that the homeowner, Chris Arsenault, was running in and out to rescue his animals. "He kept going back in and out of the house to get cats out, and then he went in and he didn't come out," Happy Cat Sanctuary volunteer Lisa Jaeger said, according to the report.

"There's 150 cats that are still in the back under the structures that he has built. They are safe, they are hopefully not injured," Frank Floridia of Strong Island Animal Rescue League told CBS.

The publication cited locals to add that Arsenauly started rescuing cats after his son was killed in a motorcycle crash about 20 years ago.

“Chris has dedicated his life to the rescue and care of hundreds of cats. Chris started rescuing in 2006 after his 24-year-old son Eric lost his life in a tragic accident when the throttle on his motorcycle stuck. After this devastating loss, Chris accidentally came across a cat colony of 30 sick kittens. He removed the kittens from the colony and nursed them back to health. It was at that point that Chris knew saving cats was his calling, and he opened Happy Cat Sanctuary,” the sanctuary's website reads.