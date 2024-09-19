Harris blames Trump for Georgia woman's death due to delayed abortion care: ‘This is exactly what we feared when…’

Kamala Harris has blamed the death of a 28-year-old woman from an infection on “Trump abortion bans.” Amber Nicole Thurman died in 2022 after waiting for 20 hours for doctors to treat an infection she was suffering from after taking an abortion pill. Kamala Harris blames Donald Trump for Georgia woman's death due to delayed abortion care (AP)

Thurman’s death is being discussed again after a report from ProPublica that was recently released concluded that her death was "preventable." This week, Harris issued a statement on what happened to the mother of a six-year-old boy. She spoke about Thurman’s story during an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists.

‘These are the consequences of Donald Trump’s actions’

“This young mother should be alive, raising her son, and pursuing her dream of attending nursing school,” Harris said in a statement, according to Independent. “This is exactly what we feared when Roe was struck down. In more than 20 states, Trump Abortion Bans are preventing doctors from providing basic medical care.”

“Women are bleeding out in parking lots, turned away from emergency rooms, losing their ability to ever have children again,” she continued. “Survivors of rape and incest are being told they cannot make decisions about what happens next to their bodies.

“And now women are dying. These are the consequences of Donald Trump’s actions,” she added.

Trump, during his presidency, nominated three justices to create the Supreme Court’s 6-3 conservative majority. The justices were Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. This conservative majority ended up enabling the court to overturn Roe v Wade back in 2022.

When Thurman was taken to the hospital, she needed a procedure called dilation and curettage. However, at that time, Georgia had passed a law that made the procedure a felony with few exceptions.

Thurman’s care was delayed, and doctors finally performed an operation 20 hours after she arrived at the hospital, ProPublica reported. Thurman died on the hospital table.