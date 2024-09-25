Harris vs Trump: How many swing states does US presidential candidate need to win heated battle?

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have made swing states a top priority for their campaigns with their visits and grand rallies as the 2024 US election season heats up toward November 5. Harris vs Trump: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia will decide the winner in the November 5 election, according to a report from The Independent.(AP)

In this year's presidential election, 93 electoral votes that are up for grabs will probably determine who will take over the White House next January. Therefore, the outcome remains very much in play in seven swing states that span from the Upper Midwest to the South and back to the desert Southwest. However, the 2024 presidential candidate requires some swing states to win the battle. What are they?

How many swing states does Trump or Harris need to win?

In the highly-heated contest, three crucial states will ultimately determine the future of Harris and Trump.

Losing these three states could be harmful to the candidates since these states affect the results of polls in neighboring states as well.

The key swing states include Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, and Georgia. Out of these seven battleground states, only three will play a major role in determining the outcome for US presidential candidates.

In the November 5 election, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia will decide the winner, according to a report from The Independent.

Should Harris succeed in winning these three states, the effect will also be felt in nearby states, causing the Republicans to collapse like a pack of cards when the avalanche hits. But it's also important to remember that Harris is a relatively fresh candidate and this is Trump's third attempt at winning the US presidency. It means he is well-aware about the importance of swing states that could help him achieve his goal of victory.

According to experts, Harris should focus on battleground states as they might potentially aid her in gaining a majority in the polls.

All you need to know about 3 crucial states

Pennsylvania (Electoral Votes: 19)

In 2020, the Keystone State assisted its native son Joe Biden win both the “blue wall” and the presidency.

Democratic candidates dominated Pennsylvania for years before Trump's victory in 2016, and Biden's victory in 2020 was narrowly decided by 1.2 percentage points. Pennsylvania has the highest number of electoral votes among swing states.

North Carolina (Electoral Votes: 16)

According to a US News analysis, the Tar Heel State may “lean Republican,” as Trump won North Carolina in 2020 by a mere 1.3 percentage points.

Democrats hope North Carolina turns out to be the Georgia of 2024. Biden made the state the final stop on a post-State of the Union tour of swing states before he announced his withdrawal from the campaign.

Should other battlegrounds support Trump, the state might potentially be a critical win for Harris.

Georgia (Electoral Votes: 16)

With Biden's significant win in Georgia in 2020, the Peach State went to a Democratic presidential nominee for the first time since Bill Clinton's victory in 1992.

Black voters were crucial to Biden's victory in 2020 due to their fervor and turnout. The same scenario may play a major role in November.