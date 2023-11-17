Harvard professors defend Palestine's ‘From the river to the sea’ slogan, ask management to define antisemitism

As Harvard University grapples criticism over alleged antisemitism on campus its professors have broken silence. Over 100 faulty members have now sent a letter to the university president Claudine Gay, condemning her for issuing a statement opposing antisemitism on campus. The open letter accuses her of bowing to the interests of wealthy donors and alumni, and was infringing on the free speech of students. Flowers are left on a list of names of those killed in Palestine as Harvard Law Students participate in the National Day of Action organized by Law Students for a Free Palestine, a coalition of students from 38 law schools around the country, at Harvard University(REUTERS)

“As Harvard faculty, we have been astonished by the pressure from donors, alumni, and even some on this campus to silence faculty, students, and staff critical of the actions of the State of Israel,” the letter claims.

“It is important to acknowledge the patronizing tone and format of much of the criticism you have received as well as the outright racism contained in some of it.”

Even as the letter condemns hate speech incidents on the campus, “Derogating other members of the community in racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic language merits condemnation.” It claims, “There must, however, be room on a university campus for debate about the actions of states, including of the State of Israel.” It has urged the university to “affirm its commitment to the freedom of thought, inquiry and expression in light of the extraordinary pressure being brought to bear upon critics of the State of Israel and advocates of the Palestinian people.”

It defends the phrase "from the river to the sea, Palestine must be free" saying, it has a complex history and is subject to significant ongoing discussion and debate. Critics argue that it implies forced removal or elimination, especially considering the displacement of over a million Palestinians and the death of thousands, including children, in Gaza. It compares it to Holocaust, quoting historian Omer Bartov, who suggests it might constitute crimes against humanity with genocidal intent. The authors argue that singling out this phrase is imprudent for university policy and morally questionable.

Seeking to clarity from management on its definition of antisemitism before proposing policies they have urged Harvard to resist calls to suspend or decertify the Palestine Solidarity Committee.

Gay told more than 200 Jewish students and their family members last month that “antisemitism has a very long and shameful history at Harvard,” referring to past anti-Israel acts before the war even broke out, including a 2018 incident in which a swastika was found on a school bulletin board.

In her statement earlier this month, Gay condemned the use of the phrase “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which many see as calling for the elimination of Israel.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail