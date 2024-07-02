'That's disgusting': Hawk Tuah girl breaks silence after becoming overnight sensation, gets $600 offer to spit in…

Hawk Tuah girl, Hailey Welch, who rose to fame in the United States after describing sexual act in an interview, has finally spoken up and revealed that she was offered $600 to spit in a jar. The Hawk Tuah girl claimed that her parents found her viral video funny since they knew she could say anything.(X@planbriuncut)

Appearing on Brianna Lapaglia on the Plan Bri Uncut podcast on Monday, the 21-year-old stated that she had received offers from her admirers to spit in a jar for as much as $600. However, Welch noted that she was afraid to be a "Hawk Tuah" girl forever.

“That's revolting. That's just disgusting. Is it not,” the Hawk Tuah girl during the podcast after her video went viral on social media on June 11.

Welch clarified that she has no social media account due to personal reason, adding that her viral video has nothing to do with it.

When asked about her potential social media comeback, she responded, “We are working on that,” hinting at her possible return.

Moving forward, Welch dispelled all the false information that was being spread about her, pointing out that she is neither a bar tender nor a teacher. She disclosed that she had stopped attending school nearly a year ago and was employed at a spring manufacturer. She also confirmed that her father is not a preacher.

Hawk Tuah girl says her parents think 'it's so funny'

After her video went viral, Welch remained isolated in her family's rural Tennessee home. In order to keep her away from the limelight, her pals and family erected a wall around her.

On being asked about her family's reaction, the Hawk Tuah girl claimed that her parents found her viral video funny since they knew she could say anything. However, Hailey disclosed that she now gets spooky texts on a regular basis. She claimed the person who created the Hawk Tuah merchandise for her received an offer to sell her spit in a jar. Welch, who now owns a team and management, stated she does not want Hawk Tuah to be associated with her.

Welch was questioned regarding the one move she does in bed that always drives men crazy. She then proceeded to spit, saying, “Oh you have got to give it that 'Hawk Tuah' and spit on that thang, you get me?”

Hawk Tuah girl reflects on career plans

Welch stated she left her job after becoming famous and that she now intends to tour the entire county to “be on a show and be on a bunch of podcasts and everything else in between.”

“Don't worry, there's more to come,” the Hawk Tuah Girl claimed.

Stating that strange males have approached her on the internet, she claimed that she has received a fair share of hate from the people. She, however, remarked that “she doesn't care about it.”