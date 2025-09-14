‘He needs to be fired’: Brian Kilmeade under fire for saying mentally ill homeless people should be ‘killed’

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade is being blasted after suggesting that homeless people with mental health issues who refuse treatment should be killed. Kilmeade made the remark last week while he and his fellow co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones were discussing the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska by a schizophrenic homeless man named Decarlos Brown Jr. Brian Kilmeade under fire for saying mentally ill homeless people should be ‘killed’ (kilmeade/Instagram)

The Fox & Friends hosts agreed that the suspect should not have been let loose on the streets. He was arrested several times in the past.

“You can’t give ’em a choice,” Jones said. “Either you take the resources that we’re going to give you, or you decide that you gotta be locked up in jail. That’s the way it has to be now.”

“Or uh, involuntary lethal injection. Or something. Just kill ’em,” Kilmeade said.

The clip of the comment has gone viral on social media. Take a look:

‘Disgusting and unconstitutional’

In the comment section, Netizens blasted Kilmeade for his remark. “I'm on the most conservative side of the homelessness issue. This is disgusting and unconstitutional. @FoxNews better make a statement,” one user wrote. “Trying to convince people he was saying this about all homeless people and not as an option for a specific individual MURDERER is sick,” one user wrote, while another said, “There is an important difference between incitement and free speech.” “He needs to be fired,” wrote a user.

One user wrote, “Murder is apparently always an option to some people in the media. Disgraceful. The problem is that we’re dealing with a significant percentage of homeless that do not want to get clean, homeless programs require no further drug use, police are disincentivized to enforce some laws, and jails are overfilled. That leaves drug addicts living on the streets as the solution. I know it’s very difficult trying to help someone that refuses to help themself, but there has to be another solution. Another said, “He needs to be fired immediately.” One wrote, “What a disgusting human!”