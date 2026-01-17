Hector Lionel Alfaro: 5 things to know about Lakewood man who killed wife, daughter, then turned gun on himself

Lakewood in Los Angeles County, California, was rocked by a double murder-suicide, where a man opened fire on a woman and her child before turning the gun on himself. The shooter has now been identified as the father Hector Lionel Alfaro. Police responded to reports of a shooting at 5800 block of Lorelei Avenue in Lakewood, to find Hector Lionel Alfaro among those dead. Image used for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Authorities are yet to determine the motive. Jorge Fuentes, the brother in law, told NBC LA that neighbors reached out to help during the tough time. “All the other family members that showed up, they were hosting us, providing their home for whatever needs we had. It’s been a lot of reaching out by friends and family to support us through this difficult time,” he said.

Also Read | Raul Gutierrez: 5 things to know about man who stole rifle from FBI car in Minneapolis Fuentes added, “It’s hard to process. It’s pain, anger, hard to understand how a person that’s supposed to be a protector and a father to those girls would have done something so hideous.”

Here's all you need to know about Hector Lionel Alfaro and the Lakewood shooting.