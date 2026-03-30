Hernando County: ‘Shoal Line’ fire off Weeki Wachee spreading rapidly; Check map, evacuation details, videos
Level 3 evacuation ordered in Hernando County, FL, after a 125-acre brushfire near Shoal Line Blvd threatened homes, prompting evacuations in nearby areas.
Level 3 evacuation alert was issued in Hernando County, Florida, on Sunday afternoon after a brushfire broke out near the Shoal Line Boulevard in western Hernando County off the Weeki Wachee Preserve.
According to Watch Duty, the wildfire has spread over 125 acres, sparking evacuations in the areas of the east side of Shoal Line Boulevard, between Calienta Street and Osowaw Boulevard. Multiple structures are reportedly threatened.
In an update on Facebook, the Hernando County Fire Department said that they are now referring the fire as “Shoal Line Fire,” after the Shoal Line Boulevard near which the brush fire broke out.
Shoal Line Fire Map: Locations Affected
Here's the map of the Shoal Line fire near the Spring Hills Region of Hernando County, Florida. According to Watch Duty reporter Shannon Nazarenus, the Hernando County Fire Rescue is working to prevent structure damage, while the Florida Forest Service - Withlacoochee Forestry Center is trying to contain the fire from spreading further.
As of now, 0% of the fire remains contained.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More