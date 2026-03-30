Hernando County: ‘Shoal Line’ fire off Weeki Wachee spreading rapidly; Check map, evacuation details, videos

Level 3 evacuation alert was issued in Hernando County, Florida, on Sunday afternoon after a brushfire broke out near the Shoal Line Boulevard in western Hernando County off the Weeki Wachee Preserve. Representational. (Unsplash)

According to Watch Duty, the wildfire has spread over 125 acres, sparking evacuations in the areas of the east side of Shoal Line Boulevard, between Calienta Street and Osowaw Boulevard. Multiple structures are reportedly threatened.

In an update on Facebook, the Hernando County Fire Department said that they are now referring the fire as “Shoal Line Fire,” after the Shoal Line Boulevard near which the brush fire broke out.

Shoal Line Fire Map: Locations Affected Here's the map of the Shoal Line fire near the Spring Hills Region of Hernando County, Florida. According to Watch Duty reporter Shannon Nazarenus, the Hernando County Fire Rescue is working to prevent structure damage, while the Florida Forest Service - Withlacoochee Forestry Center is trying to contain the fire from spreading further.

As of now, 0% of the fire remains contained.