Hotel rates in several FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities are rising sharply. In places like Houston and Kansas City, the spikes are among the highest in the United States. While price surges around mega-events are expected, new analyses suggest the scale of the jump for June 2026 is unprecedented. Why Houston and Kansas City hotel prices are seeing a spike in June (Representational image/ Unsplash)

According to an analysis by The New York Times, hotel prices across the 16 host cities in the US, Canada and Mexico surged by an average of 328% immediately after the World Cup schedule was confirmed. The study compared prices for two-night stays in mid-June (around each city’s opening match) with rates at the same hotels three weeks earlier. Out of 96 hotels examined, the average nightly rate jumped from $293 to $1,013, the NYT reported.

In Mexico, where the opening match will be held, some hotels saw increases exceeding 2,000%. But the United States isn’t far behind in key markets.

Houston and Kansas City rank among highest US spikes

Within the US, Houston showed the largest percentage jump in hotel rates: 457%, as per findings by The New York Times. Kansas City followed with a 364% increase.

For both cities, the spike is tied to marquee matches and a surge in early bookings as supporters plan their June travel. Houston will host one of the tournament’s high-demand opening fixtures, but here is what happening at Kansas City:

Kansas City will host Lionel Messi’s Argentina against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium: a fixture that has sent demand soaring. As of this week, 35 Hilton-listed hotels in Kansas City were already sold out, according to The Kansas City Star.

One property in Kansas City showed a 512% increase in nightly rate, jumping from $154 to $943 for a two-night stay around the Argentina match.

Short-term rentals are seeing even more dramatic spikes. The Kansas City Star reported listings on Airbnb and Vrbo climbing to extreme levels, including a three-bedroom rental priced at over $20,000 per night during the first week of the tournament.

Kansas City officials, however, insist supply will meet demand as more short-term rentals come online.