House Oversight seeks renewed Epstein probe, says government ‘failed’ survivors for decades

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Tuesday issued a scathing report criticizing the federal government’s handling of investigations into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, accusing authorities of failing victims and overlooking critical warning signs for years. The House Oversight Committee called for further investigation into Epstein’s associates and financial institutions, alleging banks and American Express failed to address risks tied to his activities.

“The federal government has failed the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s horrific crimes for decades,” House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said in a statement.

Report urges DOJ to revisit key witnesses and allegations The committee called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to interview or reinterview key witnesses who may have information about Epstein’s sex trafficking of young women and girls.

It also recommended that federal authorities further investigate allegations of criminal activity involving Epstein’s associates and provide survivors with unredacted access to their records.

Additionally, the report urged Congress to pass legislation introduced by Comer that would allow survivors of sexual abuse to speak publicly about their experiences, even if they had previously signed confidentiality agreements.

Financial institutions face criticism over Epstein connections Beyond its criticism of federal investigators, the committee raised serious concerns about the role of financial institutions in facilitating Epstein’s activities.

The report specifically accused American Express of enabling Epstein’s operations by allowing the use of fraudulent travel arrangements.

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“U.S. and foreign government authorities failed to identify indicators of human trafficking and immigration fraud,” the committee said.

It further alleged that “Institutions such as American Express enabled this activity, with company agents allowing Epstein to use fraudulent decoy flights and refundable or dummy itineraries to transport foreign women across borders directly to his residences.”

Banks allegedly overlooked suspicious financial activity The committee also criticized banks and other financial institutions for failing to act on potentially suspicious transactions despite having information about Epstein’s criminal background.

“Financial institutions possessed substantial information about Epstein’s criminal history and repeatedly identified transactions and activities presenting heightened compliance risks,” the committee said.

“Yet they failed to adequately address those risks, in some cases reporting them years later after Epstein’s 2019 arrest, due to Epstein’s personal connections, wealth, and influence.”

The report called on the Treasury Department and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to examine whether financial institutions are fulfilling their legal obligations to report suspicious activity that could indicate money laundering or human trafficking.

Congressional investigation into Epstein network continues The House Oversight Committee has been examining Epstein, Maxwell and their connections since last year, seeking to establish how the alleged trafficking operation continued for years and why institutions and government agencies failed to intervene.

Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 while being held in jail following his arrest on federal child sex trafficking charges. His death came before he could stand trial on those charges.

The committee's latest report renews pressure on federal authorities, financial institutions and lawmakers to address past failures, strengthen oversight and ensure survivors receive greater transparency and access to information.