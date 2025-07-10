Linda Yaccarino, former CEO of Elon Musk’s social media company X (formerly Twitter), officially stepped down, ending her two-year run at the helm. Yaccarino’s departure came after backlash over antisemitic content generated by X’s AI chatbot Grok and after Musk transferred ownership of the social media platform to his AI company, xAI. Linda Yaccarino stepped down as X CEO on Wednesday(AP)

While Linda’s resignation marks the end of a turbulent chapter, she has amassed a considerable fortune. According to a Marca report, her estimated net worth is between $35 million and $40 million.

A media mogul’s rise to the top

Yaccarino, born in 1963, is a graduate from Pennsylvania State University and began her media career in the early 1990s. According to Business Insider, she rose to prominence at Turner Broadcasting where she worked for nearly 20 years before joining NBCUniversal in 2011.

She oversaw a massive transformation in digital advertising at NBCUniversal and eventually became the Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships.

She drew around $4 million annually, including bonuses, during her tenure with the firm, Marca report added.

In May 2023, she moved to X to handle business operations while Musk focused on product development and tech. Linda took on the challenge of stabilising advertising revenue, winning back sponsors and overseeing X’s transformation in an ‘Everything App’.

What did Linda Yaccarino make at X: Millions in salary and stock

At X, Linda Yaccarino, as per Market Realist, drew an annual salary of $6 million with potential bonuses and stock options. She was eligible for $2 million in incentive bonuses for meeting performance targets, $4 million in stock options over a three-year term, and additional perks, including executive travel, luxury accommodations, and financial advisory services.

Although Linda is leaving before the end of her three-year contract, Marca quoted industry insiders suggesting that her vested equity and bonuses likely amount to a multi-million-dollar payout.

Also Read: Who is X CEO Linda Yaccarino and why did she resign?

Linda Yaccarino’s luxury lifestyle and investments

Beyond her salary, Yaccarino has built a diverse portfolio; she, the Market Realist report added, owns five real estate properties, two luxury yachts, seven high-end vehicles, and 13 stock investments valued at approximately $5 million, including her shares in companies like Starbucks, Costco, Procter & Gamble, and General Motors.

FAQs

Q: What is Linda Yaccarino’s net worth in 2024?

Her estimated net worth ranges from $35 million to $40 million, according to multiple financial sources.

Q: How much did Linda Yaccarino earn as CEO of X?

Her base salary was $6 million per year, with performance bonuses and stock options potentially doubling her annual earnings.

Q: Why did Linda Yaccarino step down from X?

While she didn’t state a specific reason, her resignation came just after X’s AI chatbot Grok posted antisemitic content, leading to criticism and controversy.