How rich is Maria Corina Machado? All about Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner's fortune

Maria Corina Machado has been honored with the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 for her fight to protect human rights and promote democracy in Venezuela. The Norwegian Nobel Committee praised her for showing “extraordinary courage” in supporting and standing up for the people of Venezuela. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has been honored with the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.(AFP)

At 58, Machado is one of the country’s strongest voices against dictatorship. She has dedicated her career to promoting a peaceful and fair transition to democracy, despite years of political pressure and personal risk.

Her award gained international notice due to US President Donald Trump claiming, in a prior interview, that he deserved the award this year.

Also Read: Why María Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize is sparking controversy | Explained

Who is Maria Corina Machado?

Machado was born in 1967 in Caracas, Venezuela, to a business family. She studied engineering at Andrés Bello Catholic University and then finance at IESA. In 2009, she participated in the Yale World Fellows Program, which enabled her to expand her international experience.

She was a co-founder of Sumate, an organization for the promotion and defense of clean elections, and she was first elected to the National Assembly of Venezuela in 2010. After her expulsion by the national government in 2014, she continued to lead the political party Vente Venezuela and went on to form Soy Venezuela, which is a platform for Venezuelans across the country to support democracy.

Also Read: ‘I'm accepting this…': What Maria Machado told Trump after Nobel Peace Prize win

Net worth and achievements

Estimates suggest that Machado's annual income ranges between $631,800 and $865,520 from various political work, public speaking, and the media, according to Business Upturn. As a result of winning the prestigious honor, her wealth is expected to grow further. However, information about Machado's net worth is not publicly available.

In addition to her annual earnings, Machado's global speaking engagements and online presence continue to increase her profits. With the Nobel Peace Prize under her belt, Machado is estimated to be worth more than $1 million and is gaining greater influence around the globe as she continues to advocate for democracy and human rights.

In addition to her work, Machado has a movement titled Commando #ConVzla, which provides additional income from social media and fundraising efforts. The award prize of $1.2 million will only add to her accumulating wealth and international appeal.

FAQs

Q1. What is Maria Corina Machado’s estimated net worth?

Her estimated annual income ranges from $101,760 to $139,200, while she will get a monetary award of 11 million Swedish kronor (approximately $1.2 million) for getting the Nobel Peace Prize.

Q2. Why did she win the Nobel Peace Prize?

She was honored for her efforts to protect human rights and promote democracy in Venezuela.

Q3. What is her main source of income?

Her earnings come from political work, public speeches, and her movement Commando #ConVzla.