How Secret Service located Indiana gunman near White House after being alerted about ‘suicidal individual’

Secret Service officers discovered a gunman with a weapon near the White House on Saturday. The agents shot the suspect as he was brandishing a gun and entered in an armed confrontation with them. According to the Secret Service, the agents spotted his car on the street near White House. The suspect matched the foot description of the “suicidal individual”.(AP )

The armed Indiana man parked his vehicle outside the President's residence on 17th and G Streets and proceeded to wander the streets brandishing a gun.

The incident came after the Secret Service agents were informed that the man in question, who was reportedly having suicidal thoughts, would be traveling to the Capitol on Saturday.

President Trump was not present in the White House during the incident. He was at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

How Secret Service located Indiana gunman

After receiving the information, agents found the suicidal man flashing his gun, which led to an armed altercation near the White House.

The unidentified individual suffered injuries and was shifted to the hospital. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

Meanwhile, US Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said: “Secret Service personnel were involved in a shooting following an armed encounter with a person of interest shortly after midnight on March 9 at 17th and G Streets NW.”

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which our personnel fired shots,” the Secret Service said in its statement.

What to know about Indiana gunman's health

The condition of the suspect, who was transported to a nearby hospital, is still unknown.

The Force Investigations Team of the Internal Affairs Division of the Metropolitan Police Department, which looks into all shootings involving law enforcement officers in the District of Columbia, is investigating the incident, the agency informed.

The DC midnight incident occurred just months after Trump became the target of two failed assassination attempts during his run for the White House.

Trump was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last year in July. The bullet grazed his ear and left a trail of blood running down his face.