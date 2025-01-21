How top media outlets reacted to Donald Trump's barrage of revocation orders on Day 1

US President Donald Trump began day one of his term by signing a blitzkrieg of executive orders to reverse as many as 78 Biden-era policies. Among the significant reversals signalling “America First", include the decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate deal and the World Health Organisation. US President Donald Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty inaugural ball in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025.(AFP)

The Republican also sought to address domestic issues by imposing a halt on federal hiring, addressing the cost-of-living crisis, and grating a contentious pardon to 1,500 people convicted of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Here is how top media organisations reacted to Trump's speech and his day one executive actions in his pursuit to “Make America Great Again”.

With promise of a 'golden age', a second Trump era begins -Anthony Zurcher, BBC

Anthony Zurcher notes that Trump's second era has “truly begun” as he returns with a team to pursue an aggressive agenda, including contentious cultural issues.

The author also highlighted the polarised political environment in America, citing Trump's attack on the Biden administration and the alleged weaponisation of the Justice Department when he said the government faces a “crisis of trust”.

Zurcher stuck a cautionary note, writing, “Unlike when Trump first began his ascent to the pinnacles of US political power in 2015, however, Trump represents the current emerging establishment as much as any one man. And sitting behind him on the dais were a collection of some of the wealthiest, and most influential, corporate leaders in the world”. Read more here

Trump embraces role of demagogue on divine mission to reshape America -David Smith for The Guardian

Reflecting on Trump's inaugural speech, Smith notes that the US President has “cast himself as a holy warrior and made his “American carnage” speech from 2017 seem almost innocent”.

The writer noted that Trump's speech reflected his campaign themes, and his orders waded into culture wars by officially endorsing a two-gender norm. Smith also noted that the values Trump claims to represent has always been an undercurrent in the Amercian society.

“Trumpism has always been about making brash, blunt and blatant the forces shaping society for years. An oligarchy has long held sway in America. He is now elevating it without apology or shame,” he writes.

“The only bipartisan thing about Trump on Monday was his purple checked tie and opening promise of ‘the golden age of America’,” he added. Read more here

Trump moves quickly to enact big changes. But this is only the start -Dan Balz for The Washington Post

Balz noted that Trump's actions were the echoes of his “American carnage” address eight years ago. “What made this day different from that one, however, was considerable evidence that Trump is more focused and better prepared to act swiftly and in doing so, establish himself and his powers,” he added.

The writer opined that Trump wants to show that he can act fast and that his second term will be different, but claimed that this is only the start. “The challenges lie ahead, both to the substance of the first round of orders and more importantly to issues that executive orders cannot solve,” he noted. Read more here

Trump the saviour presents vision of the future in biblical first speech -Tony Diver for The Telegraph

Diver noted that Trump's speech and actions was not just resembling “man we witnessed take power in 2017”, but “a man declaring himself America’s saviour”.

“But despite the warm tone of his rhetoric, there were also hints of the battles to come. His call for “national unity” did not extend to the Democrats in the room, who sat silently, aghast,” he wrote.

The writer also said that Trump's speech was a “humiliation” on Biden. “He applauded just once during the speech, when his old enemy mentioned the release of Hamas hostages, and spent much of it looking at the ground,” Diver wrote, reflecting on polarised political environment in the US. Read more here

Not just a change of regime, Trump is reshaping post-War America -C Raja Mohan in The Indian Express

The writer said the unfolding events in US politics are a “revolution aimed at fundamentally reshaping post-War America”.

“The American revolt against the liberal order has been brewing for some time in the 21st century,” he writes.

“Trump’s revolution challenges four key aspects of entrenched liberal hegemony in America, with significant implications for the global order centred around Washington as the leading power,” he added.

The writer opined that Trump could build a lasting domestic political coalition if he successfully navigates domestic challenges and the “hostility of his opponents.” Read more here