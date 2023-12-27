HT World Roundup: Why NYT is facing backlash from Republican lawmakers

Hello and welcome to HT World – your one-stop shop for the latest news, the top trends, and a little more… U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (Getty Images via AFP)

1) The New York Times is facing backlash from Republican lawmakers, presidential hopefuls and even House Speaker for publishing an op-ed by the mayor of Gaza City. They claim it was orchestrated by the terrorist group Hamas. Read more.

2) A man stabbed two teenage tourists having a Christmas morning meal with their parents at a Grand Central Terminal restaurant around 11:25 am on Monday, December 25. Before carrying out the attack, the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Steven Hutcherson, yelled that he wanted “all white people dead.” Read more.

3) The tragic death of actorLee Sun Kyunhas not only sent shockwaves through the Korean film industry but has reverberated globally, considering his acclaimed, award-winning roles. The 48-year-old actor was found dead in a car amid drug investigation. Read more.

4) Donald Trump Jr. has said that he would not have his father select his former UN ambassador as vice president, referring to Nikki Haley. “I wouldn’t have her and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn’t happen,” he told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling in an interview. Read more.

5) A severe winter storm is battering the northern plains and upper midwest regions of the US, causing travel chaos and power outages for millions of people. Read more.

6) In slightly lighter news, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprised fans on Christmas by replicating his iconic 90s meme. In a video he posted on Instagram, he was seen sporting a black polo-neck jumper, paired with faded blue jeans. Not only that, he also added a gold chain around his neck and a fanny bag on his waist to complete the look.

7) TikTok, the beloved hub for creativity and entertainment, has witnessed a darker side with the emergence of dangerous challenges. While most trends are all about fun, a few have spiralled into controversy, prompting warnings from authorities. Here's a rundown of the most controversial TikTok trends of 2023.

8) Riddle of the Day

“Poor have me. Rich people need me. If you eat me you will die. I am more evil than the devil (and the kid that reminds the teacher of homework). What am I?” Do you have what it takes to solve this one? Find out the answer.

9) And finally, here's our handy horoscope for you to find out how your day is going to go.

10) With New Year on the way, here's a rock and roll version of the old classic Auld Lang Syne.