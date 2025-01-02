Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters waved Palestinian flags and called for “intifada revolution” after gathering in Times Square on New Year’s Day shortly after suspected terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar plowed a pickup truck bearing an ISIS flag into New Year’s Eve revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. The sickening attack killed at least 15 people. The 42-year-old suspect was later gunned down by cops in a gunfight. Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters call for ‘intifada revolution’ in Times Square shortly after New Orleans car attack (@luketress/X)

‘We will be here every single year’

The Palestinian Youth Movement, the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the People’s Forum organised the Times Square protest. Chants of “there is only one solution: Intifada revolution” could be heard as demonstrators gathered just hours after the suspected terrorist attack.

“We’re sending you back to Europe you white b–ches,” one female demonstrator clad in a keffiyeh shouted at counter-protestors outside the event, video shows. “Go back to Europe! Go back to Europe!”

One speaker yelled through a megaphone, “2024 was a year of struggle against the crime of Zionism.”

“We will be here every single year for generation after generation until total liberation and return,” they said, according to Times of Israel.

Demonstrators were seen carrying signs with messages such as “End All US aid to Israel,” “End Zionism,” and “No war on Iran.” The protestors chanted, “We will honor all our martyrs.”

After the car attack in New Orleans, as many as three improvised pipe bombs were found nearby in the tourist-drawing French Quarter. One was discovered in Jabbar’s truck. The FBI is now trying to find any possible accomplices.

Jabbar was a US-born military veteran who lived in a trailer-park community in Houston where mostly Muslim immigrants live, New York Post reported. Last year, he travelled to Egypt for 10 days. Jabbar served active duty in the US Army from March 2007 until January 2015. He was also a reservist from 2015 until July 2020.