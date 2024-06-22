Hundreds of coffee products recalled in US over fears of potentially deadly toxin

Hundreds of coffee products are being recalled nationwide in the US over fears of a potentially deadly toxin. Snapchill LLC has initiated a voluntary recall of all its canned coffee sold under different roaster names, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported. The Wisconsin-based company is pulling back the products out of concern they may contain lethal botulinum toxin. Hundreds of coffee products are being recalled nationwide in the US over fears of a potentially deadly toxin(Representational Image)

Why is coffee being recalled in US?

Snapchill issued a voluntary recall on June 17 after discovering its current manufacturing process could lead to the growth and production of botulinum, which can cause botulism, a rare but serious form of food poisoning. The affected products were distributed across the US through various coffee roasters and retail locations. They were also purchased by customers nationwide via direct orders from the Snapchill website.

“The problem was identified when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified Snapchill that the low acid canned foods process for manufacturing the recalled products was not filed with FDA, as is required by regulation. No illnesses have been reported to-date, and Snapchill is not aware of any instances in which the company’s products contained botulin toxin. Snapchill is working on filing the appropriate notification with FDA,” the agency said.

Which coffee products are being recalled?

The recalled canned products are sold under dozens of coffee roasters and brand names. Their sizes range from 7 oz to 12 oz and can be identified by the text “Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC” mentioned underneath the nutrition facts panel or “Snapchill Coffee” written on the label, FDA says. You can check out the list of every recalled product in this linked PDF provided by the FDA.

“Consumers should either destroy the products or return the product to Snapchill or the place of purchase for a refund,” the agency said, adding, “Snapchill will offer full refunds for any of these products, with appropriate proof of purchase, including a picture of the product(s) before being destroyed.”

What is botulism?

The FDA describes botulism as a “potentially fatal form of food poisoning” that can cause the following symptoms:

general weakness dizziness double-vision trouble speaking or swallowing difficulty in breathing weakness of other muscles abdominal distension constipation

The agency adds that the symptoms can begin from anywhere between six hours to two weeks after eating food contaminated with the hazardous botulinum toxin. FDA warns that those “experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.”