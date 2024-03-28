Hunter Biden requests Los Angeles judge to just wave off $1.4M tax evasion case

Hunter Biden's legal team have requested the Los Angeles judge to dismiss the tax evasion charges against him. Defence claims political pressure behind tax evasion charges against Hunter Biden. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)

The request was made in the Western District of LA Federal Court on the citing of Judge Mark S. Scarsi, and the defence attorney claimed that the district attorney is under pressure from the Republican legislative line. It is stated that he held or spent about $1.4 million but avoided paying taxes beginning in 2016 and ending in 2019.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Judge sceptical as defence cites political influence in Hunter's tax case

Defence lawyers, led by Abbe Lowell, believe that Hunter was selectively chosen due to backlash that was heard from within the Republican party. They doubted a Lexicon of events that they believed to be showing a correlation between the process and political pressure. Well, Hunter, who was not in the courtroom, has stayed consistent throughout, claiming that he is not guilty of those charges. Millard's legal defence has indicated that the delinquent taxes were already paid in full.

ALSO READ| Barack Obama backs Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump in coming November

The first son, who was not formally identified by the court, has simultaneously denied the accusations by pleading not guilty to the charges. It is on record that his legal aide has been able to prove that all taxes owed have been paid off.

Judge Scarsi, however, expressed scepticism regarding the defence’s argument. During the hearing, he questioned, “Do you have any evidence other than the timeline?”

Lowell conceded that “it’s a timeline, but it’s a juicy timeline”, it was the only evidence they had to suggest undue influence.

The judge also questioned the defence’s assertion that two IRS agents, “How are they responsible for what’s in the indictment?” who disclosed information about Hunter Biden’s tax returns.

Lowell admitted difficulty in establishing a direct connection between the agents’ actions and the prosecution’s decision to file charges. “I can’t make the connection that that’s why that happened,” he admitted.

Prosecutor Leo Wise dismissed the notion that the IRS agents had any sway over the prosecution’s actions, labelling such claims as “patently absurd.”

ALSO READ| Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, first Jewish VP nominee of a major party, dies at 82

Hunter pled ‘not guilty’

The trial is set to commence in June, ahead of the November presidential election, which is anticipated to be a tightly contested race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. This legal battle happens as Hunter also contends with a separate criminal case in Delaware, where he faces charges related to the alleged illegal purchase of a handgun. He has pleaded not guilty in this case as well.

Special Counsel David Weiss, responsible for both cases, has criticized Hunter’s legal team for propagating what he terms “conspiracy theories” regarding the prosecution’s motives and actions.