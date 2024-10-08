Hurricane Milton: Check which Florida airports and rail services are suspending operations

Hurricane Milton is already causing huge travel disruptions as it approaches Florida’s west coast. Mexico’s National Meteorological Service said Hurricane Milton “may hit between Celestun and Progreso”. A weather alert is displayed along a sidewalk as Hurricane Milton churns in the Gulf of Mexico on October 07, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes on heels of the destructive Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 5 storm. (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, the storm is projected to impact multiple areas across the state, particularly Tampa, where record-breaking storm surges are anticipated. Widespread flooding is also expected throughout Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “issued Executive Order 24-215, amending EO 24-214 and declaring a state of emergency for 51 counties,” per the official website.

These include Charlotte, Citrus, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, and Pasco counties, where residents have been instructed to leave as Hurricane Milton barrels toward the coast.

Check which Florida airports are suspending operations for Hurricane Milton

Tampa International Airport will suspend operations beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, with officials stating it will remain closed to the public until the facility can assess any potential damage after the storm.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, located just outside Tampa, will also close at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, shortly after its final scheduled flight departs. The airport will stay closed through Wednesday and Thursday. “The airport is in a mandatory evacuation zone and is not a public shelter,” officials posted on X.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will follow suit, closing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, with plans to reopen “once safe to do so,” according to a statement from airport authorities.

Orlando’s two main airports, Orlando International and Orlando Sanford International, are also planning to suspend commercial flights. Orlando Sanford International will halt operations starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday, while Orlando International will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Both airports will remain closed until conditions are deemed safe, though officials have clarified that they will remain open for emergency aid and relief flights. “While these airports will cease commercial operations, they are not closed to emergency/aid and relief flights and will remain open as necessary,” officials said.

“Our airport will cease commercial operations on Wednesday morning, in advance of Hurricane Milton. This move was made in coordination with our partners. We will resume commercial operations as soon as it is safe.”

Melbourne Orlando International Airport is set to suspend commercial flight operations starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday due to the approach of Hurricane Milton. The airport plans to reopen for regular operations at 9 a.m. on Friday.

However, MLB will remain open throughout the storm for emergency operations. In a statement, airport officials reminded the public, “the airport is not a shelter, and travelers are encouraged to check their flight status directly with the airline.”

Which Rail services are affected by Hurricane Milton

Amtrak has modified its schedules for the duration of the storm, with trains on its Silver Service route terminating at Jacksonville between Monday and Thursday. Trains that typically continue south to Orlando, Tampa, and Miami will not run during this time. Plus, certain trains on the Silver Service route will originate from Jacksonville from Tuesday through Friday, rather than their usual southern starting points.

Amtrak’s Auto Train Service, which runs between the Washington, D.C., and Orlando areas, is cancelled from Tuesday to Thursday as the storm moves across the region.

Brightline, Florida’s high-speed rail service, has similarly adjusted its schedules. The company announced that it will cease operations between West Palm Beach and Orlando on Wednesday and Thursday.