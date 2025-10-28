ICE changes: Trump admin set for major shakeup amid concerning update; DHS top brass to be replaced

A major power shift is reportedly underway in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field offices across different US cities. Several top officials with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are being removed to be replaced by Border Patrol officials, in what is being dubbed a major overhaul of the agency. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a press conference Friday, Oct. 24.(AP)

Fox News reported the story first, citing four unidentified sources with the DHS. The outlet reported that the shakeup comes amidst disagreement within the DHS over potentially more stringent enforcement of deportation. The shakeup is set to affect the leadership of the ICE field offices in at least eight cities. The report described it as an "unprecedented power shift inside DHS" with two sides sharply divided on the approach to deportation.

On one side is reportedly Trump's Border Czar, Tom Homan, and ICE Director Todd Lyons. They want to approach deportation based on the criminal background and illegal status of immigrants in the country.

On the other side are the DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski, a senior adviser in the Trump administration, as well Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino. They are pushing for a broader approach when it comes to selecting immigrants to be deported, the report claims.

But these changes remain unconfirmed as a spokesperson from the DHS said that there are no personnel changes to announce now.

"While we have no personnel changes to announce at this time, the Trump administration remains laser focused on delivering results and removing violent criminal illegal aliens from this country," Tricia McLaughlin of the DHS was quoted as saying in the report.

DHS Shakeup: Who Gets Axed And Who Comes In?

Details of the shakeup were revealed in a separate report by CBS News that cited a senior DHS official. It stated that the Kirti Noem and co are getting the better of the other group as the Trump administration has reportedly favored their pitch of a broader approach.

It is a widely known fact that the Trump administration has frequently sought Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino's intervention in several immigration enforcement instances. Some reports claim that Bovino could effectively come to the helm of immigration enforcement once the shakeup is complete. But, as of now, there is no official confirmation of Bovino taking up the role.