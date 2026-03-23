ICE makes first arrest at San Francisco airport; scary video shows woman dragged out
The ICE is facing backlash on social media after agents were seen dragging a woman at San Francisco International airport
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is facing backlash on social media after agents were seen dragging a woman at San Francisco International airport. NBC Bay Area cited an airport spokesperson to report that an operation took place at SFO on Sunday.
In the video, a crying woman can be seen on her knees before agents dragged her. NBC clarified that the deportation action was unrelated to President Donald Trump's announcement about ICE agents being deployed to over a dozen US airports amid Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel shortages.
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Trump's new remark on ICE deployment
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he did not want ICE agents detailed to airports to wear masks as they assist with security screenings. In a post on Truth Social, the 79-year-old said that he was “a BIG proponent of ICE wearing masks as they search for, and are forced to deal with, hardened criminals” but that he would “greatly appreciate, however, NO MASKS, when helping our Country out of the Democrat caused MESS at the airports.”
This comes as a temporary government shutdown has squeezed staffing at the Transportation Security Administration, roiling air travel across the country. The administration is deploying ICE agents starting Monday to conduct “non-significant” tasks such as guarding exits, border czar Tom Homan said over the weekend.
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“We’re simply there to help TSA do their job in areas that don’t need their specialized expertise such as screening through the X-ray machine,” Homan said on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “Not trained in that, won’t do that.”
Agents are expected to be present at 13 airports including Chicago’s O’Hare, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson, and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, CNN reported on Monday.
Reuters stated that 14 airports are on that list, including Atlanta, JFK in New York, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and Fort Myers. Separately, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson told passengers to arrive at least four hours early on Monday for flights.
(With Bloomberg inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More