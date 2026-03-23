ICE makes first arrest at San Francisco airport; scary video shows woman dragged out

In the video, a crying woman can be seen on her knees before agents dragged her. NBC clarified that the deportation action was unrelated to President Donald Trump's announcement about ICE agents being deployed to over a dozen US airports amid Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel shortages.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is facing backlash on social media after agents were seen dragging a woman at San Francisco International airport. NBC Bay Area cited an airport spokesperson to report that an operation took place at SFO on Sunday.

Trump's new remark on ICE deployment Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he did not want ICE agents detailed to airports to wear masks as they assist with security screenings. In a post on Truth Social, the 79-year-old said that he was “a BIG proponent of ICE wearing masks as they search for, and are forced to deal with, hardened criminals” but that he would “greatly appreciate, however, NO MASKS, when helping our Country out of the Democrat caused MESS at the airports.”

This comes as a temporary government shutdown has squeezed staffing at the Transportation Security Administration, roiling air travel across the country. The administration is deploying ICE agents starting Monday to conduct “non-significant” tasks such as guarding exits, border czar Tom Homan said over the weekend.

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“We’re simply there to help TSA do their job in areas that don’t need their specialized expertise such as screening through the X-ray machine,” Homan said on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “Not trained in that, won’t do that.”

Agents are expected to be present at 13 airports including Chicago’s O’Hare, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson, and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, CNN reported on Monday.

Reuters stated that 14 airports are on that list, including Atlanta, JFK in New York, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and Fort Myers. Separately, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson told passengers to arrive at least four hours early on Monday for flights.

(With Bloomberg inputs)