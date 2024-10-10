Iconic Tropicana Casino in Vegas gone within seconds in implosion. Watch

Las Vegas' iconic Tropicana Casino was reduced to rubble in an elaborate implosion on Wednesday. The 22-storey building, which opened in 1957, was torn down to make way for a baseball stadium. It marked the first implosion in the Sin City in nearly a decade. While it marked the end of an era, its demolition was turned into a party, with a drone and fireworks display at 2:30 am. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: A fireworks display by Fireworks by Grucci precedes the implosion of the 23-story Paradise hotel tower of the Tropicana Las Vegas on October 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The hotel-casino opened in 1957 and closed permanently in April 2024 to make way for a planned USD 1.5 billion, 33,000-seat domed stadium for Major League Baseball's Oakland Athletics and a related resort development by Bally's Corp. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. MLB owners approved the team's relocation to Nevada in November 2023, and the A's hope to move into the ballpark, which will occupy nine acres of the 35-acre site, in 2028. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Watch Tropicana Las Vegas ‘breathtaking’ implosion

Once known as the “Tiffany of the Strip” for its opulence, the Tropicana was the third-oldest casino on the Las Vegas Strip. It closed its doors in April after welcoming guests for 67 years. Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said, “It’s kind of a celebration of life for all that property has meant to Las Vegas.”

Vegas has not blown up a Strip Casino since 2016. “What Las Vegas has done, in classic Las Vegas style, they’ve turned many of these implosions into spectacles,” said Geoff Schumacher, historian and vice president of exhibits and programs at the Mob Museum, per NPR.

ALSO READ: Gene Simmons faces backlash over ‘creepy’ comments about Chandler Kinney, Witney Carson on DWTS

With the demise of the 300-room Tropicana, the Sahara now stands as the only Strip resort from the 1950s. Following the demolition, an air quality dust advisory was issued as a cloud of “Trop dust” was expected around the area, according to the Clark County Department of Environment & Sustainability.

“We expect the dust could hang around for a few hours, but it won’t likely last for 24 hours,” Division of Air Quality senior specialist Paul Fransioli said in a Tuesday news release. “The dust cloud will be heaviest near the implosion site and will likely dissipate as moves eastward,” the release added.