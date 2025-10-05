Ike Turner Jr cause of death: How did Tina Turner's son die? All on health issues

Ike Turner Jr, the adopted son of music icon Tina Turner, has passed away at the age of 67. The news was confirmed by Tina Turner's niece, Jacqueline Bullock, to TMZ. Ike Turner Jr died at a hospital in Los Angeles.(X/@ThePopTingz)

Ike died on Saturday at a hospital in Los Angeles. Bullock gave a glimpse into Ike's health struggles prior to his death.

Ike Turner Jr cause of death

Ike reportedly died of kidney failure, Bullock told TMZ. She further shared that Tina Turner's son had been battling many heart issues for years.

Reportedly, his health had been going downhill for sometime. Ike Turner Jr reportedly also suffered a stroke early this September.

Speaking about his demise, Bullock told Page Six “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner, Jr. ‘Junior’ was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together.”

She added “As the son of Tina and Ike Turner, from an early age, his talents were evident as there wasn’t an instrument he did not want to play. While he favored the drums early on, my aunt and his mother, Tina Turner, insisted that he break down his drum kit after each practice. This led him to favor the keys. Eventually, Junior would end up helping to run Bolic Sound Studios, the recording studios founded by his father, Ike Turner.”

“While he faced the same challenges that many of us have, he would become a sought after sound engineer, musician, and Grammy winner for Best Traditional Blues Album in 2007 for his father’s ‘Risin’ With The Blues,” the statement further said.

Ike was born in 1958 to Ike Sr and Lorraine Taylor, his ex. When Tina Turner married Ike Sr she adopted Ike Jr. Tina Turner has also lost two more of her sons - Craig and Ronnie. The former killed himself and the latter reportedly died after complications from colon cancer.