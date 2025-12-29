Ilhan Omar's dramatic financial surge under probe as hubby's firm ‘quietly scrubs’ key officer info, reveals new report

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is facing scrutiny once again— this time due to her husband Tim Mynett’s $25 million venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital, which allegedly removed essential officer information from its website. The alleged move comes amid increasing inquiries regarding the couple’s wealth and the ongoing welfare fraud investigations in Minnesota. Ilhan Omar's husband, Tim Mynett, is under fire as his firm, Rose Lake Capital, allegedly removed critical officer details. (AP)

As per Omar's most recent financial disclosure in May, the couple’s net worth has skyrocketed by 3500% within a single year. Their current net worth is estimated to be between $6 million and $30 million. According to the filing, the venture capital firm itself is valued at between $5 million and $25 million.

‘Lot of strange things going on,’ says legal counsel

The New York Post was the first outlet to disclose that Mynett’s firm “quietly scrubbed” names on Saturday.

“There’s a lot of strange things going on,” Paul Kamenar, legal counsel for the National Legal and Policy Center, told the Post.

“She was basically broke when she came into office and now she’s worth perhaps up to $30 million … she needs to come clean on these assets.”

What we know about Rose Lake Capital and removal of names

According to the financial disclosure for 2023, Rose Lake Capital reportedly had assets totaling less than $1,000 — prompting many to raise doubts about the firm’s rapid financial expansion.

Nine details regarding officers and advisors, including people who served under former President Barack Obama, were removed between September and October from the website, as per The Post.

These individuals comprise former Obama Ambassador to Bahrain Adam Ereli; former Obama Ambassador to China Max Baucus; DNC Finance Chair associate Alex Hoffman; former DNC treasurer William Derrough; and former CEO of Amalgamated Bank Keith Mestrich, according to findings from the New York Post.

At least 90 people have been accused, and in many cases convicted, of defrauding the state of hundreds of millions of dollars — three of whom are alleged to have connections to Omar. However, she has not been charged with any offenses.

Omar and MEALS Act

Some of the scrutiny directed at Omar stems from her endorsement of reforms that have subsequently been exploited in this fraudulent scheme, which includes the MEALS Act — modifications to the federal reimbursement regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, which waived oversight requirements to facilitate timely access to meals for children.

When questioned by Fox News Digital about whether she regretted advocating for the bill and if she believed it resulted in fraud, she provided a succinct reply: “Absolutely not. It did help feed kids.”